When you disdain the myths and legends that God made man from clay, you may be believing in Darwin’s “Theory of Evolution”, but in fact scientists have subverted the so-called evidence of “Theory of Evolution” more than once! Darwin’s theory that man evolved from monkeys is actually just a hypothesis. Whether humans evolved from monkeys has been controversial in the scientific community for many years. One summer in 1968, an American amateur fossil expert knocked open a fossil at Antelope Springs near Utah, also known for its trilobite fossils. However, this knock not only loosened the evolution theory that modern humans have believed in for more than 100 years, but also knocked on another door for the study of human development history.

According to Darwin’s theory of evolution, human beings evolved from apes, and a total of 5 million years have passed since human beings were born and developed on the earth, but scientists have not found traces of human evolution in any corner of the earth. According to biological theory, humans only learned to walk on two legs 1 million years ago. Before that, humans walked on all fours like orangutans. And the American named Mist knocked on the fossil and found a complete shoe print on a trilobite. This shoe print is about 28 cm long and 8.9 cm wide. Judging from the 1.5 cm depression in the heel of the shoe print, this is a pair of shoes similar to those worn by modern humans. The owner of this shoe lives in a There is a certain civilized environment.

The trilobite is an ancient sea creature. Because its body is divided into three vertical segments, it looks like three connected leaves at first glance, so people named it trilobite. Trilobites used to be a large number of creatures in the ocean and were the overlords of the ocean, but in the Permian century, a mass extinction event occurred on the earth, which led to the extinction of trilobites. As for the origin of this 300 million-year-old fossil, experts are also debating endlessly. Some people think that this footprint is just when the fossil was pryed open, and its shape happened to match the footprint of a human being. But most people think that prehistoric civilization really exists. Humans are not the first generation of civilization on the earth. They were born on the earth hundreds of millions of years ago, and this footprint is left by the people at that time.

Scientists said that modern science has realized that the development of all things is cyclical. People are born, old, sick, and dead; plants and animals are also born, old, sick, and dead; the development of society is cyclical, and the same is true of human development Also cyclical. Therefore, there have been many prehistoric human beings and civilizations on the earth, and the development of human beings is not as previously imagined, but cyclical, and different civilizations exist on the earth in different periods. And these clues can be found in the remains of various prehistoric human civilizations that have been excavated.

