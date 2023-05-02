Human resources, the digital revolution according to HRCOFFEE

At the IBM Studios in Milan the conference dedicated to human resources professionals organized by the HR-tech Company HRCOFFEE was staged.

Among the speakers: Maria Cesaria Giordano, CEO of HRCOFFEEAntonella Tartaglia, Ecosystem Build and Recruitment Manager of IBM, Vincenzo Bocchi, Advanced Solution Division Director of TD SYNNEX and Andrea Cavallotti HR Director of Exprivia, who kicked off the conference, emphasizing the importance of the ecosystem and the potential of technology as an enabling factor and support for human activities.

The event “Digital HR: when technology promotes humanity” it was an opportunity to tell, through testimonials, Business Cases and dialogues, the innovative methodology in the HR field based on People Management and People Analytics and reflect on topics such as: sustainability in the company, employee inclusion and engagement, the importance of technology in HR processes, the need to place people at the center of every business decision, the meaning of Emotional Leadership and the new challenges that Human Resources will have to face in the coming years.

Maria Cesaria Giordano, CEO of HRCOFFEE

Today, the HR figure is required to interact with both the social and technological aspects but, while the numbers are fixed, individuals are dynamic and bearers of emotions. That’s why HRCOFFEE has decided to put people first…

HRCOFFEE and human resources

During the event, moderated by Davide de Palma, CTO and Co-Founder of HRCOFFEE, testimonials and reflections from professionals from different sectors and international guests alternated, with the aim of generating a multifaceted and stimulating comparison.

Carlo Albini, Head of People and Organisation for Global Staff and Services di Enel Group

HR functions are normally called upon to reflect on the future of work within their companies or sectors. In particular, in the energy sector, this means dealing with 3 well-known macro-phenomena, but equally far from being fully understood: climate change, demographic trends and digital/technological acceleration…

The second Inspirational Talk was that of Pietro Scrimieri, HR & Organization Director of AQP, who recounted the importance of stepping out of one’s comfort zone to promote personal growth and development.

Following, Salvatore Falletta, Director and Professor, Human Resource Leadership and Organizational Science at Drexel University in Philadelphia, explained the ethics of People Analytics and introduced four Business Cases.

Elena Scolaro, Barilla’s Learning & Development Sr. Manager, explored the importance of Knowledge Management; Vito Palumbo, Head of Communications and External Relations of AQP, told of an innovative project such as TVA.

The evolution of human resources

Emiliano Pacelli, Senior Sustainability Software Technical Specialist Manager of IBM Technology Italia, addressed the issue of sustainability as a process of change and Raffaella Maderna, People & Communication Director of Lundbeck Italia, explained the importance of placing people at the center of organizational processes .

Preceding the final session, the Prof. Alec Levenson, Senior Research Scientist at Center for Effective Organizations, University of Southern California, who illustrated the People Analytics Strategy and argued for its importance. This theme was then taken up by Fabrizio Bontempo, President of the association of young labor consultants, by Ernesto Loncomilla, Responsable de Selección y Desarrollo de Personas of ID Logitics, who has deepened the Digital Review, from Angela Paparella, Head of Organization & Development Department di Exprivia, who explained the importance of creating a Career Path and from Roberto Saracco, IEEE Future Directions.