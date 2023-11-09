Humane AI Pin, the smartphone without display that allows you to wear artificial intelligence

The dream of Imran Chaudharythe designer who worked on the most revolutionary products from 1995 to 2017 Applefrom the first iPhone to the iPad to the Apple Watch, it’s a future without a display.

A future free from screens to stare at or viewers to wear to “augment” the reality around us. A future in which technology it will become invisible until it (almost) disappears.

Together with his wife Bethany Bongiornoalso a former Apple employee with an important role in developing the software needed for iPhone, iPad and Mac, Chaudri founded a company in 2018 called Humane.

The two have just revealed the fruit of five years of work: AI Pin is a kind of small smartphone without a screen powered by AI OpenAI by Microsoft.

Chaudhri gave a first demonstration of the device’s capabilities during a beautiful Ted Talk entitled “The Disappearing Computer”.

“The disappearing computer”, in fact, even before coming out on the market, was included by Time magazine among the “100 best inventions of 2023”.

Humane’s AI Pin unofficially debuted at Paris Fashion Week last September: the French brand Covered he applied it on the clothes worn by Naomi Campbell and other models.

The device is square and its dimensions are close to that of an Apple Watch face. The thickness, compared to the latter, appears almost double. Camera, speaker and microphone are integrated.

Humane AI Pin attaches to a jacket or shirt using a kind of magnetic clip that includes the battery.

Interaction with the user occurs mainly through voice. As shown by Chaudhri in his Ted Talk, the device can also project some information – relating for example to an incoming call – by exploiting a green beam that can be intercepted by the user’s hand. The palm of a human being, therefore, will act as an occasional display in this way.

Generative artificial intelligence, expressing itself with a natural language, will offer the user all the desired information through a virtual voice. It will be like having a powerful voice assistant always with you.

Humane AI Pin will initially be available in the US starting November 16th. Humane specifies that it is a stand alone device, which therefore does not need a connection to a smartphone to work. The price, precisely for this reason, is not for all budgets: it starts from 699 dollars.

