Humans’ Excessive Groundwater Extraction Leads to Earth’s Tilt: Implications and Consequences

Title: Groundwater Extraction Causes Earth’s Tilt to Shift by 80 Centimeters

Subtitle: New study reveals the significant impact of human water consumption on pole rotation drift

In the last two decades, humanity’s massive extraction of groundwater has resulted in a drastic shift in the Earth’s axis, causing it to tilt by nearly 80 centimeters. According to scientists, this substantial movement towards the east can be directly attributed to the extraction and relocation of groundwater to different regions.

Scientists estimate that a staggering 2,150 gigatons of groundwater, equivalent to over 6 millimeters of sea level rise, were drawn by humans between 1993 and 2010. Using climate models, researchers identified that this extraction led to the Earth deviating by almost a meter along its imaginary line.

A recent study published in Geophysical Research Letters highlights the impact of water distribution on the planet’s rotation. Just as the Earth’s movement is affected when weight is added to a spinning top, the redistribution of water causes slight variations in the Earth’s rotation.

Over the past 17 years, excessive consumption of groundwater has caused the planet to tilt by 80 centimeters. The depletion of water from underground aquifers that eventually flows into the oceans is responsible for this significant change.

Ki-Weon Seo, a geophysicist at Seoul National University and the leader of the study, explains, “Our study shows that, among climate-related causes, groundwater redistribution actually has the biggest impact on pole rotation drift.”

Researchers began investigating the effects of water on Earth’s rotation in 2016 and have now delved into the contribution of water extraction to these changes. To model the observed pole rotation drift, they analyzed various groundwater redistribution scenarios while accounting for ice sheets, glaciers, and other factors.

During the study period, the most significant water redistribution occurred in western North America and northwestern India, both in mid-latitudes.

Despite Earth’s axis shifting, it has not yet impacted the cycle of seasons. However, the depletion of groundwater due to prolonged exploitation poses a significant concern.

Geophysicist Ki-Weon Seo expresses both happiness at discovering the cause of rotational pole drift and worry about the consequences, stating, “I am concerned and surprised to see groundwater pumping as another source of sea level rise.”

Human activities, including groundwater extraction, have disrupted the balance of water accumulation in mantles, soil moisture, and the preservation of mountain glaciers, as well as the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets.

Researchers continue to investigate additional factors contributing to the Earth’s axis movements and their potential future direction. While other forces may be influencing these changes, further conclusions are yet to be determined.

This groundbreaking study sheds light on the significant impact of groundwater extraction on the Earth’s axis tilt, highlighting the need to address unsustainable water consumption and its consequences for our planet’s stability.

