Humans won't come to consoles in November as planned – Humankind
Technology

Humans won’t come to consoles in November as planned – Humankind – Gamereactor

by admin
Humans won’t come to consoles in November as planned – Humankind – Gamereactor

Sega and Amplitude Studios announced that console players will have to wait a little longer to play Human on Xbox and PlayStation. As noted in the press release, we’ve been told that these releases will miss the originally planned November 4, 2022 release date, and will instead launch at an unspecified date in the future, as they have been “postponed until further notice.”

Anyone who pre-purchased the console version on the digital storefront will receive a refund where possible, it was added.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but please be assured that Sega Europe, Amplitude Studios and Aspir are working hard to bring the best human experience to console players. We are unable to give a new release date at this time. , but as soon as we are able to do so, we will let everyone know and we appreciate the continued support and understanding of the community.

PC players can still look forward to the game’s first major expansion, We Reign Together, arriving on November 9th as planned.

