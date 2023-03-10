Attention fans of dinosaurs and other crazy creatures: you can currently get various games at attractive prices from Humble Bundle.

Image: Experiment 101

If you have a soft spot for unusual creatures, Humble Bundle is currently the place for you. This month, members of the paid “Humble Choice” subscription get eight games that deal exactly with this topic.

A Humble Choice membership costs $9.99 per month. Subscribers are offered different game packages every month. The games are delivered in the form of Steam keys and may be kept even after the end of the respective month. The membership is cancelable at any time.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. View YouTube content

This month’s highlights include the two games “Jurassic World Evolution 2″ and “Biomutant”. In “Jurassic World Evolution 2″ you can build your own dinosaur park. Over 75 ancient species are featured in the game. Biomutant, on the other hand, is a post-apocalyptic kung fu RPG set in an open world. On your adventures you will encounter all sorts of strange creatures.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. See also Google.org alongside the institutions for cybersecurity in Italy View YouTube content

The game pack is available until April 4, 2023. More information can be found on the official website. Finally, a list of all included games this month: