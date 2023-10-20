Hunting for password dividers pays off

In the third quarter, the number of Netflix subscribers rose more than it had in years. The reason is the action against sharing passwords and the cheap subscription version with advertising.

Netflix has gained many new subscribers.

Mike Blake / Reuters

Netflix is ​​raising its prices again in some markets after the streaming provider significantly increased the number of subscribers. In the third quarter of 2023, 8.76 million customers decided on a new Netflix subscription, as the company announced this week when presenting its quarterly figures.

Share this: Facebook

X

