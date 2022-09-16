Home Technology Husband is clamoring to buy a PS5 game machine, wife takes out this antique-level video game and conquers it | New technology information | Digital
Husband is clamoring to buy a PS5 game machine, wife takes out this antique-level video game and conquers it

Husband is clamoring to buy a PS5 game machine, wife takes out this antique-level video game and conquers it

With the continuous progress of the times, 3C products are changing with each passing day. Whether mobile phones, home appliances or video games, there are considerable changes. The most popular earlyNintendoThe red and white machine is the favorite of many adults and children. Having a red and white machine at home is enough to envy many people.A female netizen revealed that her husband wanted to buy itPS5kept “Lu” and asked her to simply take out a red and white machine for her husband to play. I didn’t expect to win her husband’s heart so easily. Other villagers were pleasantly surprised and praised “The red and white machine is the classic of video games.” .

A female netizen wrote in a Facebook post on “Breaking Complaint Commune” that her husband had always wanted a Sony PS5 game console, and kept clamoring to buy it, which made her overwhelmed and had to resort to a big trick. When the original PO took advantage of the Mid-Autumn Festival to return to her parents’ house, she brought an early TV game console “Red and White” home for her husband to play, but she unexpectedly conquered her husband’s heart and made her proud and happy to say, “Not yet. Obedient”.

Many people have a lot of memories when they see the red and white machine, “the red and white machine is the classic of video games”, “when you see the picture, the music pops up in your mind”, “the difficulty of the red and white machine is terrible”, “the antiques are valuable” , “Full of Memories”, “Classic games on red and white machines are more durable”, “Up, down, down, left, right, left and right ABAB”, “This is very fun, now game consoles are not fun anymore”, “PS5 is not as fun as it is. “, “Memories killing is the strongest, the current 3A masterpieces are just good graphics, the game playability is not necessarily stronger than the red and white machine”, “The red and white machine is the classic romance of men”.

There are also netizens who share other classic games, “Adventure Island, you can walk with your head up when you are completely broken”, “Super Mario 3rd generation can play for a whole week”, “I really like the song of Shadow Legend”, “Seven Pokémon, Circus Monkey, Demon Village, Eskimo Knocking on Ice, Shadow Legend, Balloon Bird”, “I’m going to play Dodgeball and Double Dragon”, “I remember there was a 999-in-1 card holder”.

The original PO husband had always wanted to buy a PS5, so she had to get an antique-grade red and white machine from her parents’ house for him to play, unexpectedly conquering her husband’s heart.The picture is taken from the self-destruction commune

