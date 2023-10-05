Hybrid multicloud, the healthcare sector is lagging behind

Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) study finds that the healthcare industry is lagging behind in hybrid multicloud adoption but will grow soon. According to research, healthcare companies are in delay compared to the total average of the other sectors. However, growth is expected dal 53% al 74% over the next three years. In line with the global trend of evolution towards multicloud IT infrastructures, which include a mix of private and public clouds.

The trend of hybrid multicloud adoption

Hybrid multicloud is the operating model with the highest expected growth among all companies analyzed in the ECI. Half the percentage of healthcare respondents (6%), compared to the global and cross-industry response set (12%), have adopted the hybrid multicloud model. However, those in the healthcare industry plan to increase hybrid multicloud deployments by more than sevenfold next three years. Additionally, some companies in the industry plan to start using multiple public clouds (multiclouds) as a single IT infrastructure. Thus bringing the use of this model from the current 0% to 8% by 2026.

The key findings of the report

Respondents were asked what the challenges that they’re addressing in terms of the cloud, how they run business applications, and where they plan to do it in the future.

Cyber ​​security is the main driver of investment in IT infrastructure. Cybersecurity was cited by 13% of respondents as the primary driver driving their IT infrastructure purchasing decisions. Followed by data sovereignty (12%) and the flexibility of running in cloud and on-premise (9%). Costs were mentioned by only 4% of respondents. Although the majority of respondents put cost control at the top of the list of challenges to be addressed. In fact, 86% of healthcare respondents cited controlling cloud costs as a challenge in managing their current IT infrastructures. More than a third (36%) cite it as a “significant” challenge. Healthcare industry lags on hybrid multicloud adoption

Mixed environments create new challenges and require a single location to manage all workloads and data. 96% of healthcare companies agree that it would be ideal to have a single platform to manage different public and private infrastructures. As a result, the majority of healthcare companies interviewed cited disaster recovery (42%) as the main challenge in managing mixed infrastructures. Then visibility into where the data is located (41%), data analysis and orchestration (40%) and data storage costs (40%).

Application mobility comes first. All healthcare companies have moved one or more applications to a new IT environment in the last 12 months. Safety and sustainability (40% both) are cited as the most frequent reason for this shift.

How the study was carried out

Vanson Bourne conducted a study for Nutanix, interviewing 1,450 IT decision makers worldwide between December 2022 and January 2023. The research complements the fifth edition of the annual Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index Yes study focus on cloud implementation and planning trends in the healthcare sector. Highlights the plans, priorities and trials of healthcare cloud providers. It also includes comparisons of healthcare multicloud activity to other markets and countries. The respondent base spans across multiple industries and company sizes. Geographic areas: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ).

