How visual and asynchronous communication can help in hybrid everyday work

Working in the home office or alternately in the office and on the move is becoming more and more the norm in many companies. However, hybrid working environments place different demands on the corporate organization than standard office work. New challenges such as proximity bias or so-called zoom fatigue require modern solutions to shape everyday work and communication processes. We looked at what trends await us in the new hybrid working world in 2023 and what new tools and practices are promising.

The initial situation: too many video conferences and loss of productivity

Office work has increasingly shifted to digital. Even those employees who work on site in the company and not in the home office or on the go communicate almost exclusively via digital tools – starting with e-mail and chat tools for internal company communication to video calls, which are scheduled in many places as standard for meetings, so that employees in the home office can also participate. Current studies show that too many video conferences can lead to poor concentration and reduced work productivity. At the same time, there may still be an unconscious bias towards on-site employees who are more visible to team leaders and managers. How can you meet these new challenges of the hybrid working world?

Asynchronous communication against fatigue and declining productivity

Many companies have made the mistake of wanting to convert the presence culture in the office into a digital presence culture. But video conferences challenge and tire us differently than the exchange in person. In addition, even before the trend towards hybrid working, too many meetings and conferences were often scheduled and little time was left for the actual work. In order to counter these problems and to better manage work processes, more and more companies are relying on asynchronous communication instead of synchronous. In asynchronous communication, interlocutors do not have to be present and available at the same time, and no real-time reply is expected for a message. One of the benefits of deferred communication is that work can move faster if you don’t have to schedule a meeting first. She also accommodates teams that work in different time zones or with very different working hours. It can therefore increase flexibility and productivity.

Visual communication tools for the flexible exchange of knowledge

But in a hybrid, asynchronous work environment, how can you ensure that knowledge, instructions, feedback and other information is exchanged without loss, clearly and in a personal way? This is where visual communication tools like informal videos, screenshots, screen videos and GIFs come into play, because they can be used anytime and anywhere and reduce the number of unnecessary video conferences and meetings.

According to a recent TechSmith study, 83 percent of respondents prefer video over audio or text to consume instructions, facts, or other content. There are many uses for visual communication media in everyday working life: screen videos (screencasts) help at the workplace with step-by-step instructions and can explain software applications or demonstrate work processes. Onboarding videos facilitate the onboarding of new employees and the recruitment of freelancers or external employees beyond the company’s location. Status updates and reports in video format can be quickly shared in the team and consumed flexibly. Digital further training with videos enables more employees to acquire new knowledge regardless of location and according to their own time resources.

Some of the benefits of video and visual communication content to share information:

They can be used flexibly and can be viewed exactly when they are needed and when there is time for it.

They can be used an unlimited number of times, thereby saving human resources.

They help to ensure that employees working from home are not excluded from the exchange of information and knowledge.

They are a remedy for tiring workdays full of video conferences.

See also Roya Mahboob, first female CEO in Afghanistan Snagit for screenshots and screen videos With Snagit, you can quickly capture your screen, add additional information to the capture, and share an image, GIF, or video with colleagues. Download Free Trial

What can companies do to encourage asynchronous communication?

Simple screen recording tools like Snagit make it easy to create screen videos, video step-by-step instructions, video logs, or video status reports. Recording videos and saving them in knowledge databases, adding annotations and sharing the videos are thus possible for all employees – without time-consuming training.

This means that all employees have the opportunity to actively participate in the deferred exchange of information and knowledge, to create content themselves and to communicate and record their own knowledge and ideas effectively.

The world of work is constantly changing. Companies must be prepared to rethink known communication processes and adapt them to the requirements of the hybrid working world. An asynchronous working style and the use of visual communication content can make an important contribution here.