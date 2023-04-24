Hybrid work, we interview Jacopo Bruni of Praim

Hybrid work and digital workspace, Jacopo Bruni, Marketing Manager of Praim, tells us about the global vision of the brand and the solutions for businesses.

– Digitization and hybrid work are radically changing the way companies work. As privileged observers, what considerations can you make about the market?

Hybrid work has certainly changed the working system followed by “pre-pandemic” companies. It develops from the presence in the office, to which is added the possibility of working in a different place one or more days a week and, above all, without particularly binding schedules. There seem to be many benefits of adopting this methodology, such as the greater freedom of being able to organize and balance private and working life on the part of the employee and the possibility of providing benefits designed on the specific needs of one’s staff, being able to count on work for objectives and therefore on greater efficiency and the possibility of saving on the costs of utilities and the like by the company.

However, hybrid work also brings various difficulties and, above all, various threats. Mainly, companies have to deal with current legislation, with relevant regulations, with social security, with labor insurance, with trade unions, etc. In addition to this, attention must also necessarily be paid to IT risks, possible system violations, the loss of sensitive data and everything that this could cause to the company.

The need to secure one’s IT infrastructures to cope with new agile working methods is now quite well known and we can only reinforce the concept and raise awareness by saying that IT security is an issue that must be addressed from several points of view and on multiple levels: the perimeter, the servers, the gateways, the mail, the endpoints, the network and, above all, the education of people on the subject. But in addition to this, the company will have to invest well and a lot in collaboration tools and the Cloud. It will have to update its systems, trying to create and maintain a clear organization that can provide the workers with the right tools and the most suitable means to allow them to effectively achieve the company objectives. A great focus, then, must certainly be placed on management: everything must be coordinated by impeccable management tools, which can facilitate the life of IT departments and which can increase the overall level of security of the entire organization.

– In an increasingly changing technological scenario, some companies struggle to keep up and achieve a true “digital transformation”. How do you help customers and prospects complete this evolution?

Here we must make a distinction between companies that have found themselves forced to adopt new technologies and strategies and those (often more structured ones) that had already begun to take this step or were about to do so. The technological sector is by its very nature always changing and in constant evolution and this in a certain sense obliges companies to keep up with the times. However, we also recognize that not all organizations may have the ability, either by their nature or limited resources, to be responsive.

In Praim we develop software solutions for the creation and management of advanced workstations and Thin Client solutions and we have always based our activity on technological development, for this reason we aim to continuously develop solutions capable of accompanying the majority of companies, in a simple and accessible, towards digital transformation. Our partnership program, the strategic alliances we have established, together with the licensing of our solutions, make possible an even more targeted offer both on channel partners and on the end users of our solutions. The continuous improvement of business processes and technical support management also allow us to support the products in the catalog with value-added services.

– Digital workspace is a widely adopted terminology today. Like Praim, how do you decline this concept?

The digital workspace is a concept that encompasses many facets, in particular that of “innovative work” and “agile work”, understood as a way of working outside the company headquarters: at home, in public places, travelling, etc. Speaking of digital workspace, however, we need to address issues that also relate to security, mobility and correct device management.

Hybrid work and digital workspace

Praim positions itself above all in the latter point, offering customers the possibility of creating and managing heterogeneous and mobile workstations, in order to facilitate the adoption of remote work and also in order to complete, together with the other necessary steps, the creation of a digital workspace. Our continued collaboration with leading technology vendors such as Citrix, VMware, Microsoft, etc. allows us to develop solutions increasingly aimed at customers and built on their needs, capable of satisfying those increasingly specific needs of the IT departments of each company, as regards the management of endpoint parks which, due to the increasingly heterogeneous nature of the needs of users, are always complex to manage and control.

– What are the most recent technological solutions that you offer to your customers? What are the distinctive features?

Praim’s activity is to continue to develop software and hardware solutions that are positioned in each of the three fundamental dimensions of which the business is now made up: remote work, digital transformation and digital workspace, aiming to lighten the tasks of the IT and simplifying usability for any type of user. Specifically, we focus on our endpoint management console: ThinMan.

Hybrid work, digital solutions for business

A single and centralized solution, capable of managing all company devices from a simple, complete and intuitive interface, whether they are in the headquarters, in branch offices, or in the homes of collaborators in smart working. ThinMan, which naturally manages our Thin Clients, is accompanied by families of software solutions developed by Praim for the administration of Windows and Linux-based devices, but also third-party Thin Clients. In this case we are referring to Agile and ThinOX, which, in particular in its USB version, allows you to build an effective, secure and inexpensive remote working strategy, simply by purchasing the solution on a USB stick which, in addition to everything else, allows to work in a totally secure and centrally managed way even in the case of private PCs or notebooks.