Hydraulic displacement encoder used for braking force measurement

Controlling the braking force of vehicles is of crucial importance for traffic safety. After all, braking power is a critical factor for road safety. It significantly affects a vehicle’s ability to slow down or stop in time to avoid potential accidents. Therefore, regular checking of the braking force is essential.

Brake force testing is an important part of vehicle maintenance. In Germany, several million braking force checks are carried out every year. These inspections are carried out in workshops, testing organizations and vehicle testing centers to ensure that the vehicles comply with the legal regulations and that the safety of all road users is guaranteed. The economic importance of these braking force checks should not be underestimated. In Germany alone, the sum of the services associated with these checks amounts to several million euros per year.

The economic outlook for the brake force testing industry is promising. With the growing number of vehicles and road safety regulations, the demand for reliable aerial work platforms and related services is expected to continue to grow. This opens up opportunities for companies investing in the development and sale of lifts, as well as for workshops and testing organizations that offer these services.

In order to ensure that vehicles can brake effectively, vehicle lifts are used, which allow the braking force to be measured precisely. But these measurements also present their own challenges. For accurate results, vehicles must be placed on hoists to allow the wheels to spin freely and measure braking force. Various factors must be taken into account here, such as the weight of the vehicle, the condition of the tires and the condition of the brake system. The correct alignment of the vehicle on the lift is also of great importance to ensure accurate measurement results.

The brake force measurement is usually carried out at the TÜV during the main inspection (HU). There are several methods to measure brake force, but one of the most common is using a brake tester.

A brake tester typically consists of a platform on which the vehicle is placed and two or more casters that can rotate under the wheels. The vehicle is positioned so that the drive wheels rest on the rollers while the other wheels remain free-floating. The rollers are lifted with hydraulic cylinders. Magnetostrictive hydraulic displacement encoders from WayCon are used in these hydraulic cylinders. These monitor the correct elevation of the rollers so that they can rotate freely. Lengths of up to 100 mm are usually used. The MAZ magnetostrictive displacement encoder was developed precisely for such applications. The stainless steel housing of the hydraulic sensor is suitable for an operating pressure of up to 350 bar. The sensor works with the wear-free magnetostrictive measuring principle, which results in a long service life. With a measuring range of up to 2.5 m and an accuracy of +/-0.02%, the magnetostrictive displacement encoder can also be used in significantly larger hydraulic cylinders.

If it is not possible to install a position encoder in the cylinder, linear potentiometers outside the cylinder can also be used. This is where the LZW series linear potentiometer comes into play. The linear sensor measures in ranges of 750 mm with an accuracy of +/-0.05%. Its property as a passive component (according to EN 60079-11) is particularly noteworthy, which also allows it to be used in certain potentially explosive areas.

During brake force measurement, the vehicle is set in motion, either by the engine or by an external drive, and the brakes are applied. The brake tester rollers detect and measure the braking force applied to the wheels. The braking force generated is measured in relation to vehicle speed to evaluate braking performance. Various parameters such as brake force distribution, braking effect on the front and rear axles and brake pressure are recorded.

The brake tester allows inspectors to measure the braking force on each wheel individually and determine whether it meets legal requirements. In addition, irregularities or defects in the brake system can also be detected, such as uneven brake pressure or a failure of individual brakes.

The results of the braking force measurement are then evaluated and included in the test report. If the braking performance meets the required standards, the vehicle receives the required approval or inspection sticker. However, if defects are found, the vehicle owner must make the appropriate repairs and present the vehicle to the HU again to rectify the defects and ensure safety.

It is important to note that the TÜV brake force measurement is a snapshot and cannot guarantee the long-term functionality of the brake system. It is therefore advisable to have the brakes serviced and checked regularly by a specialist workshop to ensure that they are always working optimally and guarantee maximum safety.

The importance of controlling vehicle braking power cannot be overstated. Accurate measurements and regular checks can increase road safety and avoid potential accidents. It is vital that both vehicle owners and professionals in the automotive industry recognize the importance of these measures and take appropriate steps to ensure safe roads.

