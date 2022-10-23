advertisement

FSP cooperated with Intel in 1996 to launch the world‘s first ATX Form Factor power supply, becoming a seed partner of Intel, and continues to introduce power supply products that keep pace with the times. Recently, it launched a new generation of ATX 3.0 power supply series. With the latest PCIe Gen5 connector 12VHPWR (16 PIN), FSP focuses on improving the efficiency and reliability of the power supply, mastering Intel’s ATX version 3.0 power supply design guidelines, the newly upgraded power supply has been tailored for the next generation of high-power NVIDIA RTX4000 Series graphics cards to AMD’s RX 7000 series ready to let the power supply perform at its best in power-hungry graphics cards.

The HYDRO G PRO, HYDRO PTM PRO Gold and Platinum power supplies equipped with the new ATX 3.0 upgrade will be the first to be launched, equipped with the latest 12VHPWR power connector, providing up to 600W of power consumption for the graphics card.

The newly launched ATX 3.0 series power supplies can supply the huge peak power consumption generated by the new high-end graphics cards at maximum load, increasing the tolerance to high power peaks of compatible power platforms, and at 10% load, the instantaneous peak The power consumption must be increased to 200% of the rated power for 100μs, which also means that the power supply will improve the display of higher-quality materials and technical capabilities in order to cope with more severe use environments, and is currently the first choice for high-end graphics cards.

The new ATX 3.0 power supply will undoubtedly become a new standard requirement for PC systems to support the huge peak power consumption that gamers, creators, deep learners, etc. may encounter in use. FSP ATX 3.0 power supply series redefines again New specification for power supply. For more ATX 3.0 specification, please visit FSP’s webpage to learn more about the latest ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen5 technology of the new power supply: https://www.fsplifestyle.com/promotion/ATX30/tw.html

The new ATX 3.0 series models are launched in various channels. For details, please refer to the FSP official website product page:

Hydro G PRO 850 Gen5：https://www.fsplifestyle.com/tw/product/HYDROGPRO850W_GEN5.html

Hydro G PRO 1000W Gen5：https://www.fsplifestyle.com/tw/product/HYDROGPRO1000W_GEN5.html

Hydro PTM PRO 1200W Gen5：https://www.fsplifestyle.com/tw/product/HydroPTMPRO1200W_GEN5.html