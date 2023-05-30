HyperX Cloud III Review: Extremely Comfortable Wearing Experience, Creating a Game and Music Feast with Realistic Sound and Full Immersion | 4Gamers

The HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset is the critically acclaimed, high-quality headset designed for gamers. The Cloud series combines good sound performance, comfortable wearing feeling and multi-platform support, and has always been a highly recommended purchase choice for players.

But it has been eight years since the last Cloud II headset came out. This time we have received the latest sequel from HyperX – HyperX Cloud III. Presumably players must look forward to the performance of Cloud III as much as we do.

Appearance Design and Accessories

HyperX Cloud III is a wired gaming headset. It has a similar design to its predecessor, but there are some different changes in details, such as a slanted 53mm driver unit and a 10mm unidirectional microphone with a metal anti-pop screen. , support DTS X v2.0, etc., the appearance of Cloud III becomes more modern and simple.

What hasn’t changed is the same great specs and design.

The red and black Cloud III uses artificial leather and memory foam earmuffs and headbands, so that HyperX Cloud III can maintain a high degree of comfort and wear as always. With good sound performance, players can be more immersed in the gaming experience.

In addition, HyperX Cloud III inherits the previous work to support USB-A and 3.5mm, and this time also adds a USB-C connector, which is no problem for Windows computers, MAC systems, game consoles or mobile devices such as tablets and mobile phones, providing players with cross-platform games convenience.

Accessories include 3.5 to USB extension cable, detachable microphone

Excellent sound performance and comfortable wearing experience

The HyperX Cloud III gaming headset is equipped with an inclined 53mm driver unit, which can provide good sound performance and details, and the sound can be transmitted more directly into the ear canal, improving sound quality and creating a better listening experience. DTS X v2.0 software assists in simulating the surround sound effect to enhance the sound localization and three-dimensionality, creating a “sound” immersive listening experience.

The surface material of the earmuffs is made of common protein artificial leather, which is delicate and comfortable to the touch. The memory foam inside is soft. The advantage is that the pressure is extremely slight when wearing, and the earmuffs will not press the outer auricle.

Compared with the previous version, Cloud III’s earmuffs and headband are thickened, and they are softer and fit the head and cheeks than before. HyperX earphones have always been known for their comfortable wearing. Although the protein leather earmuffs already provide good air permeability, after all, Taiwan’s summer weather is sultry. If there is a breathable non-woven fabric as the earmuff material, it will really add a lot of points.

Protein leather earmuffs with elastic sponge, delicate and comfortable to wear

The 53mm driver unit has a good mid-low frequency and can maintain a certain degree of sound detail

The headband of the Cloud III feels as comfortable as ever, just like the protein leather earmuffs. This is one of the most appreciated key features of the HyperX headset. After all, if an earmuff headset is worn, it will clamp the head and press the ear. , No matter how nice the sound is, it is in vain.

The HyperX Logo on the top of the headband is directly embossed on the artificial leather. The well-received memory foam is much thicker than the second generation. It is full of elasticity and support enough. The overall wearing feeling is quite comfortable, but the editor personally likes it 1. The headband of the second generation is embellished with the red stitching trim that is well-received in texture. It is a pity that this generation was chosen to enhance the comfort.

Embossed HyperX headband top

The red aluminum alloy in the headband is connected to the earmuffs in a Y-shaped structure. The earmuffs themselves have no rotation function, but there is a certain distance between the earmuffs and the headband to allow slight movement of the angle, and there are 9 adjustable lengths. Can find the right wearing angle.

There are 9 sections of length adjustment range with obvious paragraphs on both sides of the headband

Intuitive operation on the earcups for added convenience

By controlling the volume and microphone mute directly on the headset, it is even more convenient to operate. The volume knob is located under the right earcup, and the volume can be adjusted through the knob whether using a 3.5mm or USB connection.

The headphone connection cable and the detachable microphone interface are located on the left earmuff. In addition, there is a microphone mute button on the back of the left earmuff. If you want to mute the sound without connecting the microphone, just press the mute button and the red indicator light on the microphone will be on. start, the microphone will be automatically turned off, and if you want to unmute, just press the button again.

The microphone of HyperX Cloud III has also been newly upgraded this time. The 10mm cardioid microphone with metal anti-splash net makes the radio more clear and three-dimensional than before, and the voice content can also be conveyed in the game. more clearly.

The microphone is made of a detachable design, and the microphone can be inserted or removed according to the needs of use to suit different occasions. This is a good point. Although the microphone mute button has a light signal to indicate, if the mute and radio status can be directly indicated by voice, it will actually be better. Be more intuitive.

There is a mute button on the left earcup and a volume adjustment knob on the right.

The microphone is a detachable design with a three-ring four-section 3.5mm connector.

In the mute state, the microphone will have a red indicator light.

Games and music are easy to use, and it also supports multi-platform operation

In terms of comfort, ease of use, and sound quality, Cloud III provides a 3.5mm headphone jack, supports Type-C plugs, and comes with a USB-A adapter, whether it is a Windows PC, Both Mac systems or home machines such as PS5 and Switch, as well as mobile devices such as mobile phones and tablets are all supported.

Supported by diverse platforms and devices, whether it is used to listen to music, watch dramas, watch movies or play games, it can be well matched and quite convenient.

Finally, let’s talk about the sound performance of this headset. The three-dimensionality and sense of space of Cloud III are just right, and the human voice can jump out in the low frequency, but the sound is a bit muffled, and maybe it will be clearer after running in for a longer time.

In terms of personal experience, the sound of this headset tends to emphasize the middle frequency and low frequency. It is experienced by the most frequently played competitive FPS game “Rainbow Six: Siege”. The direct feeling of medium and low frequency volume is the enhancement of footsteps and gunshots, and the sense of space and positioning are also good, which really helps the listening and positioning in the game.

If it is a shooting game in an open space such as “Battlefield 5”, due to the influence of the terrain environment, the sound of footsteps in an open area will be less obvious, and occasionally it will be covered by gunfire.

For the music part, this earphone is suitable for sound effects and music types in big scenes. For example, when listening to “Tchaikovsky: Overture 1812”, the melodious string music at the beginning and the woodwind added after it are still pleasant to listen to, but the sound details and fineness are not bright enough. At the beginning of the brass music, the passionate mid-low frequency is accompanied by snare drums and rumbling timpani, which makes people immersed in it, as if they are in the joyful atmosphere of celebrating victory.

This kind of setting is also very suitable for watching dramas or watching movies. The various sound effects coming from all directions are more realistic and present, which can bring you an immersive experience.

Turn on the software DTS X sound effect function through HyperX NGENUITY, first turn on Spatial Sound, you can feel that the sound field has become wider, in addition to the sound sources in the left and right directions becoming more three-dimensional, the front and rear spatial sound fields have also become more obvious, which is limited by earmuffs. Create a more obvious sense of space under space and distance.

NGENUITY also provides an equalizer to adjust the intensity of different frequency sounds, from 32Hz to 16KHz, allowing users to fine-tune the desired sound for mid-low and high frequencies. The software itself also provides six preset values ​​including low frequency, high frequency enhancement and cutting, mid-frequency enhancement, etc., or you can simply adjust it yourself and set a set of favorite sounds~

In addition to the enhanced sense of space in the game, the more prominent mid-frequency human voice from the ambient sound when watching movies, or the heart-pounding low-frequency after enhancement, the sound after DTS:X simulation enhancement becomes more interesting and rich!

Summarize

In terms of gaming headset positioning, the HyperX Cloud III has enough low-frequency performance without being too muddy, and the vocals also have a particularly prominent setting.

In the actual game experience, the outstanding performance of gunshots and a good sense of positioning, while the sound of footsteps has different performances depending on the environment of the game space. Overall, this headset is more suitable for playing games, watching dramas, big-time movies or music. After enhancing the sense of space and adjusting the audio with the equalizer through DTS:X, in addition to further changes in the sound experience, other Playability has also increased.

The excellent and comfortable wearing feeling, the detachable microphone with good radio performance, and the convenience of supporting multi-platform devices should meet the expectations of most players for the new HyperX Cloud III gaming headset.

This brand new gaming headset is scheduled to go on sale on May 30th, with a suggested price of NT$2,990. Interested players can still get in! ?

Prodigal Portal Cloud III Red Edition, Black Edition