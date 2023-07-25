HyperX Partners with Sean Gares as New Brand Ambassador, Promising Exclusive Content in 2023

HyperX, a leading gaming peripheral brand, has recently announced its partnership with Sean Gares, a prominent former Valorant streamer and professional first-person shooter (FPS) player. Gares will now serve as HyperX’s brand ambassador, delivering exclusive content and showcasing the brand’s peripherals along with the company’s latest gadgets.

The collaboration will see Gares creating and developing exclusive content that highlights HyperX’s keyboards and headsets, both of which he has personally favored throughout his gaming career and continues to use even as a content creator. Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Gares stated, “I’m very excited to be working with HyperX again! Throughout my career as a gamer, and even now as a content creator, I prefer to use HyperX keyboards and headsets. I really love HyperX products, and the people who make them are great. I’m really looking forward to some cool things we’re planning together for 2023.”

HyperX, known for its commitment to supporting gamers of all levels, explained its decision to partner with Gares. The brand sees this collaboration as a testament to their unwavering efforts in strengthening their support for gamers, regardless of their skill level. With Gares on board as their brand ambassador, HyperX aims to further amplify its presence in the gaming industry.

The partnership between HyperX and Gares is expected to generate innovative content that showcases the brand’s products while also capturing the attention of gaming enthusiasts and fans. By collaborating with a well-respected figure in the gaming community like Gares, HyperX aims to reinforce its reputation as a trusted and reliable gaming peripheral brand.

As 2023 approaches, gaming enthusiasts and fans can look forward to exciting developments and projects that will emerge from the collaboration between HyperX and Sean Gares. With their shared passion for gaming, the partnership is set to bring forth cutting-edge content and further enhance the gaming experience for players worldwide.