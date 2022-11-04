HyRead, an e-book brand under Lingwang Technology, has nearly 200,000 e-book authorizations on the platform and cooperates with thousands of libraries. As long as readers with library borrowing certificates, they can borrow e-books for free, and they like to own e-books. Readers of e-books can purchase books directly through the HyRead online bookstore, which greatly enhances the breadth and convenience of e-book reading.

Since HyRead launched Taiwan’s first open-frame e-paper reader in 2019, it has launched 6-inch, 7.8-inch and 10.3-inch readers in different sizes. In July this year, Taiwan’s first open-frame “color” e-paper was launched. 11 In this month, we will release a single-platform enclosed 6-inch color reader: HyRead Gaze One SC, showing confidence in operating color e-paper readers.

Lightweight and portable

Gaze One S has been loved by readers after its launch, while Gaze One SC adopts the same snow-white body as Gaze One S. The color of the back cover is the most popular Morandi green. One side is embossed with imitation leather and the other On one side, there is a fine hairline, which is non-slip and does not leave fingerprints. It has both low-key beauty and practicality in one hand.

The biggest difference between the specifications and the Gaze One S is that the SC uses an E Ink Kaleido plus color e-paper screen, using e-ink technology with color filters, and using the principle of RGB color mixing to convert black and white e-paper into 4096-color rich colors. Compared with the previous generation E Ink Kaleido, Kaleido plus, the color filter is closer to the ink layer, which can reduce light diffusion, and the new image technology and adjustment also make the text appear sharper and reduce scattered light.

Gaze One SC is equipped with a 6-inch color screen, resolution color: 357 x 482 (100 PPI); equipped with a 1.8GHz quad-core processor, the book opening, vertical and horizontal book conversion and page changing speed are fast and sensible; in addition to the 8GB storage capacity, it also Provide Mirco SD card to expand to 128GB. What’s more convenient is that personal files can be read directly from SD card, such as ePub, PDF, TXT and other file formats; Wi-Fi 2.4GHz+5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 technology is supported, and Bluetooth headphones or speakers can be connected to listen to audiobooks, or plugged in 3.5mm wired earphones plug and listen; with G-sensor, it is a reader that can detect the reading direction and rotate automatically.

Gaze One SC is a Gaze closed reader, exclusively for reading on the HyRead e-book platform. Like Gaze One S, it adopts AI voice TTS, which can read aloud in a Taiwanese accent and mixed Chinese and English, providing the convenient function of listening to books for busy readers.

Flip your imagination and get closer to everyday life

Breaking away from the imagination of readers in the past, Gaze One SC not only has powerful reader functions, but also maximizes the features and applications of color electronic paper. Electronic paper is a very power-saving product among electronic products. As long as the page is not turned, it consumes almost no power, but it can stay on the screen that you want to stay. The HyRead team uses this feature, coupled with the color display, to create a new concept for readers. more usage situations in daily life.

Make your own signature:You can make book excerpts, leave beautiful sentences, or edit the text you want to put. The reader is your personal table card, your personal board, and is set to sleep map. When Gaze One SC is not used for reading, it will also can be used like this.

Flip the color frame reader and change the digital photo frame in one second:Gaze One SC has a built-in “Photo Collection”, you can add your favorite pictures, select multiple, set up a carousel sleep picture, put it on the table or on the shelf, it is a digital photo frame, and there are small Easter eggs in the photo collection function. Waiting for readers to discover.

The Calendar feature will be unlocked soon:The HyRead team will unlock the calendar function before shipment, which can synchronize personal calendars to Gaze One SC, and can also set automatic sleep charts. Every day, Gaze One SC automatically updates the calendar; to-do items can also remind you like a desk calendar.

It will not only flip the reader’s imagination, but also change your daily life. Gaze One SC will bring you a vivid reading life and accompany you through every day.

The listing price is 7490 yuan, and it will be open for pre-order on 11/15 (Tue), the super early bird price is only 6290 yuan, and the HyRead e-bookstore will be given 1000 yuan to buy books. Pre-order the first 300 units to get the paper “Jimmy Calendar 2023” (worth 1200 yuan)! For pre-orders of 500 units, HyRead will unlock the digital version of “Jimmy Calendar 2023” (valued at 840) for all orders. It is expected to be shipped in the order of the order in mid-December. For details, please contact the official website for pre-order information.