I can’t bear users to question Microsoft: Why should I add advertisements to the Win system I bought with my own money | XFastest News

I can't bear users to question Microsoft: Why should I add advertisements to the Win system I bought with my own money

The Winodws system is the foundation of Microsoft’s development of various businesses, especially the current Win11, but Microsoft’s intention to insert advertisements into the system is becoming more and more obvious, which will inevitably make users unhappy.

Judging from its performance this year, Microsoft has tried to add advertisements in at least five places, including Explorer, Notification Center, Start menu, Onedrive and Edge browser. Although Microsoft has been very careful, advertisements are not that kind. Very commercial publicity, mostly recommending their own products.

However, these practices still aroused the vigilance of users. Many attempts only appeared in the insider beta version, and were not promoted in the official version.

Alaina Yee, the editor of the PCworld website, now writes an article on the topic of adding advertisements. Her point of view is very simple – users pay for the Windows system, so why should Microsoft insert advertisements.

In her opinion, the Windows system on many people’s computers is either purchased by the manufacturer or bought by themselves. Why does Microsoft want everyone to use it in the way they want?

One example she gave was Microsoft’s account settings. Now Microsoft tends to allow everyone to use online accounts. Although local accounts are not absolutely prohibited, Microsoft hides them very deeply. It is really not easy for ordinary people to find out how to enable local accounts.

As for the advertising issue, Alaina Yee is very opposed to Microsoft’s advertisements for users, but she did not say anything dead, and also considered Microsoft’s perspective. When Win10 was released, Microsoft announced free upgrades, and many people did not spend money to upgrade. To the Win10 system.

Therefore, she believes that Microsoft must at least make a distinction, and that Windows bought by others with money should be treated differently from Windows that is upgraded for free.

