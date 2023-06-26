I can’t go back after seeing it!Eyeballs can be seen in owl’s ears – Topic – China Times News

The structure of the owl’s ears is amazing. Not only are the ear holes quite large, but they can also directly see the inner eyes. (Schematic diagram / Dazhi video) I can’t go back after seeing it!The structure of the owl’s ears is amazing

As a bird of prey at the top of the food chain, the owl has a cat-like personality and a cute appearance, so it has captured the hearts of many people. Some species are even kept as family pets, but the ear structure covered under the feathers is very different. Few people have seen it. Recently, someone shared the real appearance of the owl’s ears. When you open it, you can directly see the impact of the eyes. It is very different from the original soft and cute image of the owl. Is it the eyes?”

According to a video that went viral on the Internet, after a professional puts on the gloves neatly, he then pushes the side feathers of the little owl’s head so that its ears can be seen under the camera. The ground is large, and you can directly see the inner eyes of the inner gray columnar structure.

After the video was exposed, netizens were all dumbfounded, and they all left messages saying, “It’s scary to be able to see through the body”, “Goosebumps”, “It’s better not to know some things”, “For the first time in my life, I don’t think owls are cute”.

In fact, the owl’s eyes are cylindrical instead of spherical, and there is a very hard scleral ring around the eyes, so the eyes cannot turn freely in different directions; and to make up for this blind spot, the owl has a flexible neck. The head can rotate up to 270 degrees. In addition, in addition to strong night vision, owls have excellent hearing due to the structure of their ears. They can accurately determine the location of prey based on the time difference between the two ears hearing the sound.