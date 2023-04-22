I Cybersecurity Excellence Awards premiano TXOne Networks

Two TXOne Networks products received the Gold Award in the Network Security, ICS/SCADA and Security Investigation categories of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2023. It is the EdgeIPS solution awarded in the Network Security and ICS/SCADA (industrial control system / supervisory control and data acquisition) and the Portable Inspector solution in the Security Investigation category.

Advance cybersecurity

Known globally, the accolade recognizes companies, products and professionals who demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in cybersecurity. The winners are selected based on the strength of their nominations and the vote of the cybersecurity community. The awards program is led by the Cybersecurity Insiders online community of over 500,000 members. Mostly cybersecurity professionals committed to advancing cybersecurity and protecting organizations across all industries, company sizes and security roles.

Prodotti OT-native

Terence Liu, Ceo di TXOne Networks

Earning three 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is a great honor and testament to the close dialogue and trust that exists between our customers, employees and partners. EdgeIPS, Portable Inspector, and all of our solutions are based on lessons learned, real-world needs, and hands-on experiences from years of working in OT environments across multiple industry verticals. As a result, TXOne Networks products are fully OT-native and specifically designed for safeguard operations and revenue streams, and protect critical OT assets throughout their lifecycle.

I Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

EdgeIPS consists of a series of transparent network security appliances dedicated to OT and ICS operational technologies. It ensures the security of assets and production areas through a simple and transparent deployment, to provide OT visibility and protocol filtering with the option of online or offline functionality. With deep packet inspection and support for more than 6,000 combinations of ICS protocol granular setup parameters, EdgeIPS provides businesses with an unmatched level of protection for mission-critical machinery, helping to keep production lines running smoothly. EdgeIPS is designed to integrate with OT networks without disrupting existing configurations.

USB file storage

Portable Inspector from TXOne Networks is a no-install scanning device in the form of a USB stick. It is designed for help organizations to keep their OT resources secure while complying with regulations that prohibit installations or configuration changes. During the entire system inspection process by Portable Inspector, no footprint is left on the system. In addition, the solution creates an inventory of your organization’s scanned devices that can be viewed from one centralized console, adding system vulnerability information to the scan log. Uniquely supporting both Linux and Windows, Portable Inspector doubles as a USB file storage, allowing for secure file transfer in OT environments.