“I do not authorize”, episode 3: the ridiculous hoax that (does not) protect from Facebook is back

In 2020 we did not authorize schools to “isolate my child if he suddenly shows a fever”, because “no health personnel can take my child from school in my absence, traumatizing him!”. Last year we didn’t allow “Facebook/Meta or none of the organizations linked to Facebook/Meta to use my images, information, messages or posts”, among other things “neither in the past nor in the future”, as if they could travel back and forward in time.

And this year? This year the Italians have decided that “I don’t give Facebook permission to charge $4.99 a month on my account” and also “I do not grant Facebook or any entity associated with Facebook permission to use my photos, information, messages or publications”, obviously “past and future”.

Is it true that Facebook plans to become paid and “charge $4.99 per month”? No. If it were true, would one post be enough to prevent it? Obviously not.

Google controversy and the Easter doodle, a story of fake news that has been going on since 2018 by Emanuele Capone 10 April 2023

twitter: the hoax spread already in February

So now there doing it, we just seen on Channel 13 News that Facebook is charging all user’s starting Monday. You can do a opt-out by this. Hold your fingers over and copy, it can’t be a share they will know: I do not give permission to Facebook to charge 4.99$ a month to my acco — Dylan Goodin (@dgoodin24) February 8, 2023

What are we posting on Facebook

It is not just an Italian phenomenon, it must be said: this hoax, on the fact that Facebook is about to become paid and that a post (on Facebook) would be enough to prevent this change, circulates more or less everywhere Zuckerberg’s social network is accessible.

There are some variations, which is among other things the first, fundamental one warning sign about veracity of what you are reading: if a story is not coherent in the various places in which it is told, if it is not consistent, then some doubts should arise. As if it is recurrentthat is, if it is repeated over time, if it returns year after year: according to Snopes colleagues, this “I do not authorize” there are traces that date back as far as 2009. And this is also why it is largely false.

Per figure it out yourself it is sufficient to read the post which in these first days of September is being republished in bursts by thousands of people. We report it below in full, removing the parts in capital letters highlighting the most laughable ones.

“I’m deactivating too! So now they’re doing it, just announced on Channel 4 News. Facebook will charge all users starting Monday. You can opt out by doing this. Hold your finger on this message and copy it. It cannot be shared. I do not give permission to Facebook to charge $4.99 per month to my account, also all my photos are my property and NOT Facebook’s!!! A special thanks to Larry for this legal advice and to Tim Barker for publishing this information. Due to the fact that everyone is slowly getting hijacked, yes hijacked not hacked, they are hijacking our accounts, now even more so. Just in case of warning: a lawyer advised us to post this. Violation of privacy can be punished by law. Note: Facebook Meta is now a public entity. All members should post a note like this. If you do not post a statement at least once, we technically understand that you are allowing the use of your photos, as well as the information contained in your profile status updates. I declare that I do not give Facebook Meta my permission to use any of my personal data or photos”

Again: “Copy and paste, don’t share. I’m getting more sales posts than posts from friends. Hold your finger anywhere in this post and click Copy. Go to your page where it says What are you thinking about. Tap your finger anywhere in the empty field. Click Paste. This updates the system. Remember, Facebook’s new rule (aka new Meta name) starts tomorrow where they can use your photos. Don’t forget that the deadline is today!!! I do not grant Facebook or any entity associated with Facebook permission to use my photos, information, messages or postings, past or future. With this statement, Facebook warning that it is strictly prohibited disclose, copy, distribute or take any other action against me based on this profile.”

Because it’s a hoax: the steps that don’t add up

Net of the fact that common sense would be enough to understand that a post on any social network cannot be enough to have any legal defense against something or to prevent a company from deciding what to sell or for how much (because then you might overwhelm Netflix with posts against any increase of tariffs, for example), there are many doubtful or objectively false points in the text.

For example, the fact that the non-existent Channel 4 News which would be the source of the news, in other countries it is Channel 13 News. Again: the time reference “starting from Monday“, a few lines later in the same post becomes “Tomorrow the new Facebook rule begins.” Furthermore: it is false that “Facebook Meta is now a public body” and it is also false that “if you do not publish a statement at least once, it is technically understood that you are allowing the use of your photos”, because this is something that you allow Facebook the exact moment you register are Facebook.

Law 5 things to know about the new European law on artificial intelligence by Gabriele Franco 15 August 2023

What Facebook can do with our photos

There is a grain of truth in this story, as there always is a grain of truth in all fairy tales: Meta is actually thinking of creating a paid version of Facebook (and without personalized advertising) for the European Union only. But obviously this change wouldn’t happen overnight, it wouldn’t be opt-in (meaning you wouldn’t automatically move to the pay version), and it would probably be optional to use it. But most of all: It’s just a hypothesis and there’s nothing concrete about it for the moment.

Beyond this and reiterating that, Even if it were all true, a post would be of no use, one thing must be underlined above all. That is, what Facebook can do with the photos that are shared on its platform, which seems to be one of the points that are most important to those who spread this hoax. Finding this out isn’t difficult (but it could be easier): simply access the Policies Center, that is, the regulations page of Zuckerberg’s creation. Here, at point 3.1 of the Terms of Serviceit states that “some content you share, such as photos or videos, may be protected by intellectual property laws” and that “you retain ownership of the intellectual property rights in all content you create and share on Facebook”, but yes he also reads something else, clearly written.

We read that “however, To provide our services, we need you to provide us with certain permissions legal to use this content.” Permissions that are given when you sign up to Facebook and that mean this: “When you share, post or upload content covered by intellectual property rights on or in connection with our products, you grant us a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable license , royalty-free and worldwide for host, use, distribute, modify, perform, copy, or publicly display, translate and create derivative works from your content”. For example: “If you share a photo on Facebook, you give us permission to store it, copy it, and share it with others.”

This thing should be very clear, and it is curious that after all these years it still isn’t: Facebook can already do pretty much anything with the contents that we entrust to him and also transfer them to anyone. And there’s no “I don’t authorize” that matters.

@capoema

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

