“I do not authorize”, the Facebook hoax that has persisted for 15 years. But it remains totally false

Italians (but not only them) have believed in the “I don’t authorize” fake news for almost 15 years now, sharing and re-sharing meaningless posts on the most disparate topics on Facebook: in 2020 we did not authorize schools to “isolate my child if he were to suddenly develop a fever”, because “no health personnel can take my child from school in my absence, traumatizing him!”. Last year we didn’t allow “Facebook/Meta or none of the organizations linked to Facebook/Meta to use my images, information, messages or posts”, among other things “neither in the past nor in the future”, as if they could travel back and forward in time.

And this year? This year we have decided that “I do not give Facebook permission to charge $4.99 a month on my account” and also “I do not grant Facebook or any entity associated with Facebook permission to use my photos, information, messages or publications”, obviously “past and future”.

Is it true that Facebook plans to become paid and “charge $4.99 per month”? No: it’s true that there is possibility of paying not to see advertising, but it is another figure and for another purpose. If this were also true in the terms in which it is described, would one post be enough to prevent it? Obviously not.

What are we posting on Facebook

This hoax, about the fact that Facebook is about to become totally paid and that a post (on Facebook) would be enough to prevent this change, circulates more or less everywhere Zuckerberg’s social network is accessible.

There are some variations, which is among other things the first, fundamental warning sign about the veracity of what you are reading: if a story is not coherent in the various places where it is told, if it is not consistent, then some doubts should arise. As well as if it is recurrentthat is, if it is repeated over time, if it returns year after year: as mentioned, this of “I do not authorize” there are traces that date back as far as 2009. And this is also why it is largely false.

To understand it yourself, simply read the post that in the early days of September and again in the middle November it was reposted by thousands of people. We report it below in full, removing the parts in capital letters and highlighting the more laughable ones.

“I’m deactivating too! So now they’re doing it, just announced on Channel 4 News. Facebook will charge all users starting Monday. You can opt out by doing this. Hold your finger on this message and copy it. It cannot be shared. I do not give permission to Facebook to charge $4.99 per month to my account, also all my photos are my property and NOT Facebook’s!!! Special thanks to Larry for this legal advice and to Tim Barker for publishing this information. Due to the fact that everyone is slowly getting hijacked, yes hijacked not hacked, they are hijacking our accounts, now even more so. Just in case of warning: a lawyer advised us to post this. Violation of privacy can be punished by law. Note: Facebook Meta is now a public entity. All members should post a note like this. If you do not post a statement at least once, we technically understand that you are allowing the use of your photos, as well as the information contained in your profile status updates. I declare that I do not give Facebook Meta my permission to use any of my personal data or photos”

Again: “Copy and paste, don’t share. I’m getting more sales posts than posts from friends. Hold your finger anywhere in this post and click Copy. Go to your page where it says What are you thinking about. Tap your finger anywhere in the empty field. Click Paste. This updates the system. Remember, Facebook’s new rule (aka new Meta name) starts tomorrow where they can use your photos. Don’t forget that the deadline is today!!! I do not grant Facebook or any entity associated with Facebook permission to use my photos, information, messages or postings, past or future. With this statement, Facebook warning that it is strictly prohibited disclose, copy, distribute or take any other action against me based on this profile.”

Because it’s a hoax: the steps that don’t add up

Net of the fact that common sense would be enough to understand that a post on any social network cannot be enough to have any legal defense against something or to prevent a company from deciding what to sell or for how much (because then Netflix could be overwhelmed with posts against any increase in tariffs, for example), there are many dubious points in the text or objectively false.

For example, the fact that the non-existent Channel 4 News which would be the source of the news, in other countries it is Channel 13 News. Again: the time reference “starting from Monday”, a few lines later in the same post becomes “the new Facebook rule starts tomorrow”. Also: it is false that “Facebook Meta is now a public body” and it is too false that “if you don’t publish a statement at least once, it is technically understood that you are allowing the use of your photos”, because this is something that you allow Facebook at the exact moment you register on Facebook.

What Facebook can do with our photos

There is a grain of truth in this story, as always There is a grain of truth in all fairy tales: Meta really created a paid, ad-free version of Facebook customized for the European Union only. But obviously this change is not opt-in (in the sense that you are not automatically transferred to the pay version) and it is instead optional to use it.

Beyond this and reiterating that, if Even if it were all true, a post would be of no use, one thing must be underlined above all. That is, what Facebook can do with the photos that are shared on its platform, which seems to be one of the points that are most important to those who spread this hoax. Finding this out isn’t difficult (but it could be easier): simply access the Policies Center, that is, the regulations page of Zuckerberg’s creation. Here, at point 3.1 of the Terms of Serviceit states that “some content you share, such as photos or videos, may be protected by intellectual property laws” and that “you retain ownership of the intellectual property rights in all content you create and share on Facebook”, but yes he also reads something else, clearly written.

It states that “however, to provide our services, we need you to provide us with certain legal permissions to use this content”. Permissions that are given when you sign up to Facebook and which mean this: “When you share, post or upload content covered by intellectual property rights on or in connection with our products, you grant us a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty-free, worldwide license to host, use, distribute, modify, perform, copy or publicly display, translate, and create derivative works of your content.” For example: “If you share a photo on Facebook, you give us permission to store it, copy it, and share it with others.”

This thing should be very clear, and it is curious that after all these years it still isn’t: Facebook can already do practically anything with the content we entrust to it and also transfer them to anyone. And there is no “I do not authorize” that matters.

@capoema

