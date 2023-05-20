“I don’t care”: Elon Musk wants to continue…

Musk has made headlines with controversial decisions and statements since taking over Twitter in October. He wants to continue to share his thoughts there unfiltered. Even if these could be detrimental to business.

Twitter owner Elon Musk wants to continue sharing his thoughts unfiltered on the Internet platform – even if they could possibly be bad for business. “I don’t care,” said the multi-billionaire on Tuesday (local time) in an interview with the broadcaster CNBC when asked about tweets that had influenced the share price in the past and put off advertisers.

“I’ll say what I want to say and if it means losing money, so be it,” he continued. As for future Twitter boss Linda Yaccarino, an advertising executive and media sleuth, Musk said she will be a “great boss” and will lead the company while he “builds products.”

Musk has made headlines with controversial decisions and statements since taking over Twitter in October. He dismissed a large part of the workforce, released blocked accounts and introduced some fees. This deterred members and advertisers. A few days ago he announced that he would soon be handing over his post as Twitter boss to Yaccarino.

