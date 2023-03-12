I have always looked suspiciously at the fundamentalists in the kitchen, those of the frying pan as the only way e robots no, they can’t enter. Even great chefs have long since embraced new technologies. And in Italy we have illustrious examples. Just think about Moreno Cedroniwhich he brings to the table of his starred restaurant in Senigallia dishes tested in his “Tunnel”a futuristic culinary research laboratory.

Yet among amateur cooks and simple enthusiasts, the conviction reigns (almost) unchallenged that the flavors depend solely on dexterity and talent, from a cure that must necessarily be human. It happened several times to listen, right at the table, who proudly claimed that they had never used a food processor. And all the others around who nodded: “Eh, actually”. Or: “Well, the old frying pan can’t beat.” And again: “The food cooked by robots seems to come from a canteen”.

Ma the truth is that we are not all aspiring Masterchefs, even if the TV would have us believe otherwise. The dozens and dozens prove it forums and Facebook pages dedicated to those who use a robot every day instead of the traditional stove. Pages teeming with recipes, advice, often technical solutions that have to do with the wi-fi connection and the touch displays.

Those who choose to buy a cooking robot do so for several reasons. There are those who don’t have (and will never have) enough talent for a risotto. They are the ones who hear of “wave” and then find themselves with a “mapping”. However, there are those who have the skills but he doesn’t have the time to put it to good use. And so she needs help, a sprint that avoids the intercom (almost) every evening: “Hi, it’s Deliveroo”.

And then there are those, like me, he has neither talent nor time. And he sees modern tech cookware as a possible salvation. As long as they actually work. Because let’s face it, technology sometimes promises unattainable shortcuts: robot vacuum cleaners that can also wash floors if they want, a disaster; the bands that promise perfect abs without the slightest movement, an illusion.

In the period – about three months – in which I tried the multicooker Moulinex Cookeo Touch, with the intent to understand if an ultra-modern pressure cooker would really solve my problems in the kitchen, I wrote numerous articles on generative artificial intelligence. Many of you will know ChatGpt and they will know what I’m talking about. To all the others I can say – in extreme synthesis – that this new AI, thanks to training that took place on billions of texts, is able to write as a man would.







I may seem to be rambling, but follow me patiently for a moment. ChatGpt is every writer’s dream. Just ask her a simple question to get, in response, a short essay, a story, a fairy tale, even the lyrics of an unpublished song. But those who use this AI are well aware of its basic rule: the best results are obtained only when man provides a creative starting point and full of details and information as much as possible.

Well, the parallel I’m about to offer you, after having used both for a long time, makes perfect sense to me: the Cookeo Touch – as well as other similar food processors – is a kind of AI in the kitchen. It allows you to create, more or less easily, the hidden dream of those who would like to throw everything in a pot and magically find yourself, a few minutes later, a succulent dish. But the result actually it still depends heavily on the human touch. Not so much from the ability to fillet, boning or cream, rather from the precautions that can, and indeed must, be taken to better govern the technology we have.

I’ll give you an example right away. When I turned on the Cookeo for the very first time, after connecting it to the wi-fi I went looking – on the touch display – for a recipe to make in no time. I tried perhaps the most complex: a paste. I had read, in a large community dedicated to this appliance, that it is also capable of making excellent risotto pasta. And I immediately wanted to put it to the test.









The pasta with cherry tomatoes and aubergines which I ‘cooked’ in a few steps and in a very short time – throwing almost everything into the pot and closing it as in one of those recondite dreams we mentioned earlier – it was a disaster. I opened the lid, hopeful, but when the steam cleared I saw the demi-sleeves drowned in water. I was dealing with a soup, not a pasta dish. But I had an obligation to taste it, in any case, and when I did it was enlightening: the consistency of the pasta was inappropriate, it should have cooked a couple of minutes less – the pressure cooker generally requires half the cooking time indicated on the package – but the flavor of the dressing was pleasant. The flavors were there, the veggies were distinct. I found myself, with great surprise, repeating the tasting several times.

It was not a presentable dish, but it was edible and this said a lot about the potential of the Cookeo. I understood, in the following weeks, that I had to get carried away, before obtaining the desired results. In particular, when I tried the pasta, I made the mistake of not considering the water that the tomatoes would produce during cooking. And that ended up resulting in a soupy dish. To balance, I should have added less water when I added the pasta to the sauce and then started the pressure cooking.

In hindsight, well, I understood that the mistake was more mine than the car. Until an extreme artificial intelligence is also applied to this type of product, which will allow a pot to dialogue with the aspiring cook and to suggest even the most unpredictable procedures, man will always have the ultimate responsibility for what ends up on his plate.









The Cookeo is a 6-litre pressure cooker, enough for 4/6 people to cook a power of 1600 watts which also allows you to brown foods and cook them in steam (the special basket is supplied in the box). For those who have little time, we said, the good thing is that often everything is cooked in there and nothing else gets dirty. The pot and basket can also end up in the dishwasher.









I’ll give you another example. I love vegetables. And even if it would be better to avoid them, I love them sautéed in a pan with a drizzle of oil. But for those who are always in a hurry the boiling of chicory or turnip tops represents an insurmountable problem. With the Cookeo, just insert the washed vegetables into the basket (max 500 g, but I recommend staying well below, let’s say max 400 g), add 200 ml of water and cook under pressure for just two/three minutes. Then the vegetables are placed in a colander, the pot is rinsed with a little water and then – in the same pot – those vegetables are sautéed again, starting the browning with a little oil. The result is excellentbecause the pressure cooker – the Cookeo like the traditional ones – is capable of perfectly preserve the flavors of food.









It seems like magic but it is up to a certain point, especially in terms of ‘times’, because if it is true that pressure cooking cuts down on minutes, it is also true that several more are needed for the pot to heat up and start the procedure. This operation, among other things, takes more or less time depending on the initial temperature of the food being inserted. In short, you can wait even ten minutes before the actual cooking starts. And even if we are not talking about an infinite time, it should still be kept in mind, especially if you are in a hurry and intend to prepare something “on the fly”.









Despite this, the Cookeo is providential when you need to put a last-minute dinner on the table. Yet another example: who would ever think of doing a risotto for the family in just under ten minutes? The undersigned, in ten minutes, can barely prepare the sauce. With the Cookeo instead, following the instructions that appear on the display step by step, you really succeed. And the surprising thing is that you get a good dish. The Milanese risotto, due to its extreme simplicity, is certainly the one that came out best for me, but also the one with sausage and zucchini, or the one with mushrooms, were very good.









The touch display, on the Cookeo as on other devices of this kind, makes the difference. There is a very well stocked recipe bookwhich you can follow or not, and also a function that allows you to obtain the best recipe based on what’s left in the fridge. But more generally, the possibility of keeping an eye on the steps and recipes directly on the pot is much more convenient than having to consult a book or, even worse, a tablet or smartphone, whose display may turn off after a few minutes. Furthermore, the Moulinex recipe book does not include cookies to be approved or advertising videos that start automatically.

However, the recipes are not always perfect. Sometimes the amount of water for a given dish is inaccurate, so be careful. Here, too, you have to get carried away. Fortunately, there is also the possibility of relying on those with more experience: I am referring to the users of some Facebook pages that have promoted the Cookeo and they use it for cooking almost every day. In particular, the “Recipes for Cookeo” page has about 10,000 subscribers and a remarkable database in terms of preparations and tips to get the best out of the tech pot.









And now we come to the conclusions. If I were a Masterchef judge, my “Yes” should go to the Cookeo. I convinced myself when I saw it coming out of its pot a fabulous beef and potato stew cooked in 45 minutes and without having to watch the pot. Thirty-five minutes for pressure cooking the meat, plus an additional ten from the time you add the potatoes. Very tender meat, delicious gravy, great overall flavor. Without the Cookeo, it would have been science fiction for me. What I didn’t really like, however, was waiting for pressure cooking to start, which sometimes went further than indicated by the red progress bar on the display. There were times when I wondered whether to stop cooking or be patient and move on.

But perhaps the greatest compliment to this appliance came from my daughter, four years and a complicated forklike all children of his age. When he tasted the Milanese risotto, he said it was good and asked me if I had prepared it in the “magic pot”. I said yes, and then she told me that she would give it a name. “And what is it, Gaia?”. “I’ll call her I want more”.