I have one hand for both of you! OWC Atlas Dual SD Reader out of the box / dual card use at the same time

The OWC Atlas Dual SD Reader is a dual-slot card reader connected by the USB Type-C interface. It also provides two SDXC SD 4.0 UHS-II memory card slots to read SD cards, and both slots have 300 MB/s Bandwidth synchronous file reading without grabbing bandwidth! Synchronous file reading and transfer operations are more efficient.

OWC Atlas Dual SD Reader Specifications:

Certification: CE, UKCA, FCC, VCCI, BSMI, RCM

Warranty: 2-year limited warranty

Shell material: metal shell, plastic cover and bottom

Interface/Connector: USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) Type-C, 2x SDXC UHS-II

System Requirements (PC): Windows 10 or above, Linux, Chrome OS

System requirements (Mac): macOS 10.11 or later, iPadOS 13 or later

Product Dimensions: (LxWxH) 8 x 8 x 2.3 cm

Product weight: 140g

OWC Atlas SD Dual Slot Card Reader Unboxing

What I started to unpack today is the “OWC Atlas Dual SD Reader” dual-slot card reader launched by OWC this year. It provides two slots for simultaneous reading of two SDXC UHS-II memory cards. Each slot has 300 MB/s bandwidth, that is, a total of 600 MB/s bandwidth.



∆ OWC Atlas Dual SD Reader Dual slot card reader.



∆ There is an introduction to the function of the card reader on the back of the box.



∆ Basic specifications, compatible systems, and warranty period are printed on the right side.



∆ Connected by USB Type-C, and supports OWC’s own Innergize software.

The OWC Atlas SD dual-slot card reader is 8×8 cm square, only 2.3 cm thick and 140g ultra-portable. It is a lightweight tool for professional photographers who often take laptops, cameras and other equipment to go out and shoot records. The card reader can take some of the burden off your shoulders.

The side of the card reader body is surrounded by an anodized metal frame, and the black upper cover with the OWC logo is made of plastic. OWC has always been quite textured in product design, and the four corners are rounded to avoid collision damage.



∆ The square OWC Atlas SD Dual Slot Reader measures 8 x 8 x 2.3 cm.

The connection interface has two SDXC SD 4.0 UHS-II memory card slots, users can read two SD cards “simultaneously”, and each slot has a transmission bandwidth of 300 MB/s. When transferring data from two SD cards to a laptop, using the OWC Atlas SD dual-slot card reader can save twice the time.

For cameras with dual SD card slots like Sony α7 III, one card saves JPG and the other saves ARW files when recording for a whole day or taking pictures. When you want to transfer the files of the two SD cards after shooting It will be more efficient!



∆ Two SDXC SD 4.0 UHS-II memory card slots, each with 300 MB/s transmission bandwidth.



∆ Both slots have operation indicators.

There is a physical write protection switch on the back to avoid accidental overwriting or deletion of data. On the right is the USB Type-C Port for connecting to the computer. When the original cable is not long enough, it can be used with other USB Type-C cables. You can connect Any PC, laptop, Mac, iPad, etc. with a USB (Type-A or Type-C) or Thunderbolt (USB-C) interface.



∆ Write-protect switch and USB Type-C port.



∆ When the cable is not long enough or the USB Type-C interface of the device is not enough, you can use your own cable to connect to the card reader.

There is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) Type-C connection cable in the hidden cable groove at the bottom of the OWC Atlas SD dual-slot card reader, but the cable itself is not particularly long.



∆ The bottom of the card reader has rubber feet and Type-C connection wires.



∆ Dedicated outlet planning.



∆ Connect with laptop.

OWC Innergize Software

OWC’s latest free software “Innergize” has been officially launched. Innergize is compatible with various OWC card readers, as well as expansion ports or external storage devices with card reader functions. As long as there are OWC device-related products with card reader functions Can be used together!

In the software, OWC SD cards can be selected individually or synchronously to perform health checks and data security clearing. Here we use the OWC Atlas Pro / Atlas Ultra SD cards that have been unpacked on this site to test. Normally, they are brand new. The health of the SD card will be 100%, but the health of these two cards is 99% because they are not in a new state because they have undergone multiple performance tests when they were unpacked.



∆ OWC Innergize software can select two SD cards at the same time.



∆ In addition to the data clearing function, it is also possible to check the health of the SD card.

OWC Atlas SD Dual Slot Reader Test

Here we use OWC Atlas SD dual-slot card reader with OWC Atlas Pro 512GB and Atlas Ultra 256GB SD cards for testing. The test platform uses i9 13900K and Z790 VALKYRIE, and the card reader is connected to the USB 3.2 Gen behind the motherboard. 2×2 Type-C, to ensure that the card reader has a complete transmission bandwidth.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9 13900K

Radiator: VALKYRIE C480-RGB

Motherboard: BIOSTAR Z790 VALKYRIE (Z79AC208)

Memory: T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 6200 MT/s 16GBx2

Graphics card: ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC

OS: Windows 11 Professional 22H2

System drive: CORSAIR MP600 PRO 1TB Gen4x4 PCIe SSD

Game disk: GIGABYTE AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD 2TB

Power supply: FSP Hydro G PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W

Card Reader: OWC Atlas SD Dual Slot Reader

SD Card: OWC Atlas Pro 512GB / Atlas Ultra 256GB

After entering the system, Windos can normally read and recognize two SD cards.



∆ System identification.

For the performance of writing and reading professional video multimedia files, use AJA System Test to simulate the situation test, set the file size of 1GB in 5120×2700 5K RED format, and the final result is Atlas Pro writes 140 MB/s, 242 MB/s read; Atlas Ultra 247 MB/s write, 265 MB/s read.



∆ OWC Atlas Pro 512GB writes 140 MB/s, reads 242 MB/s.



∆ OWC Atlas Ultra 256GB 247 MB/s write, 265 MB/s read.

Then simulate the daily use situation, transfer the photos and video files to the desktop, and copy the media file folder to the SD card to complete the reading and writing test of the media files, consisting of 9.87GB ARW photo files and 35.4GB MP4 Video files for actual testing.

In the writing test of copying 9.87GB photo files and all of them are ARW files (.ARW) to two SD cards at the same time, Atlas Pro took 1 minute and 26 seconds; Atlas Ultra took 1 minute and 58 seconds Second.

In the reading test of transferring photo files from the SD card to the system desktop, Atlas Pro took 40 seconds; Atlas Ultra took 39 seconds, and the transfer speed of the two SD cards was stable at 245 MB/s and 260 MB/s during the reading process. MB/s or so.



∆ Daily use scenario test, write photo files into two SD cards at the same time, the speed is high and low.



∆ Read test of transferring files from SD card to system desktop.

In addition to the photo file test, the author also prepared a 35.4GB MP4 video file folder, which was also copied to two SD cards at the same time. In the write test, Atlas Pro took four minutes and four seconds; Atlas Ultra took two minutes and thirty six seconds.

In the reading test of transferring video files from the SD card to the system desktop, Atlas Pro took 2 minutes and 12 seconds; Atlas Ultra took 2 minutes and 10 seconds, and the transfer speed was stable at 286 MB/s and 257 MB/s during the reading process. s or so.



∆ Video writing test.



∆ Video file reading test.

Summarize

The OWC Atlas Dual SD Reader dual-slot card reader can bring a more efficient and convenient user experience for dual SD card users. In the test, the reading performance of the two SD cards tested is close to its marked specification, even At the same time, the data reading test did not grab the bandwidth, resulting in the decline of SD card reading performance.

The two SDXC SD 4.0 UHS-II memory card slots are also fully compatible with these two UHS-II SD cards. Users can also use the OWC Innergize software to check the health of the SD card and securely clear the internal data more completely. performance.

The OWC Atlas dual-slot card reader is light and easy to carry and can be grasped in one hand. It connects your work equipment through USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) Type-C. It provides a two-year limited warranty and has a high-quality appearance. For those who want to One-to-two heads-up SD card users, this is definitely the best choice for your excellent work tool.