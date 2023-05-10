I/O 2023, Google’s generative AI integrated into searches, Gmail, Maps and Photos

Everything more or less as expected, but with a few pleasant surprises to spice it up. In this short pun you can summarize the 2023 edition of Google I/Othe annual conference in which the Mountain View company announces the hardware and software news for the coming months.

The event was held on May 10 at the Shoreline Amphitheaternot far from the headquarters of Big G. The chronicles will say that it is the first time that it takes place in the space of a single day, even if it is not quite so: it is true that the presentations are completed in a couple of hours (among 19 and 21 Italian on the day 10) and however it is equally true that in the afternoon there was space for various insights on the points touched and on the products revealed and that the same thing is scheduled for the following day, Thursday 11 May.

The research changes to give (even) more space to the AI

Let’s start with the unexpected, because the news at the software level there were many, obviously concentrated above all on research tools.

Sundar Pichai, number one at Googlewas the first to take the stage at I/O 2023 announcing news:

for Gmail, with the function Help me write which will be integrated into Workspace and help write emails with the help of artificial intelligence;

per Maps, con Immersive View for Routes (a evolution of Immersive View ) which will allow you to see step-by-step frames of the route you are about to follow on foot, by bike, by car;

for Photos, with the new Magic Editor (evolution of Magic Eraser) which will allow not only to remove any unwanted objects or people from photos, but also to add others with the help of the generative AI.

Both Immersive View for Routes and Magic Editor will be available during 2023the first starting from 15 cities in the world (in Italy there should be Florence and Venice).

Bard arrives in 180 countries around the world (but not in Italy)

Bard, the new generative artificial intelligence from Google that si basa su LaMDA (things?) somehow comes out of the experimentation phase and becomes accessible in over 180 countries of the world, even if for now mainly in English; however, it is already usable in Japanese and Korean and “soon we will be able to support the 40 most widely spoken languages ​​in the world”. Among which we really hope that there is also Italian.

Bard works much the same as ChatGPT: it is a conversational AI, therefore you can ask it questions on the most disparate topics as if you were chatting, with the (fundamental) difference that it has access to the Internet and therefore can also give updated answers on current affairs. Also for this reason, Google has announced that “we are making easier and smoother exporting Bard responses to Google Docs or Gmail: Formatting will remain intact, so people can continue editing directly in Docs or Gmail without copying, pasting and reformatting Bard responses.”

Bard is also one of the AIs that underpins the so-called Multisearchword and image search introduced by Google (also in Italy) in mid-2022: this is confirmed by the fact that during the event it was clarified that “soon Bard will also include photos and images in his answers, extracted from Google Image Search” so that if you ask for information on places to see (for example) in Rome, New York or Paris, the response will include visuals along with the text. And you can also do the opposite, that is, ask Bard questions starting from a photo, because “we will also simplify the insertion of images into Bard”.

Duet AI, the novelty for Workspace

It’s not over, because the generative AI functions will be integrated into all Workspace apps (Google’s professional suite): the idea is that “these features help write, organize, visualize, speed up workflows, hold richer meetings” and are grouped under the name Duet AI for Workspace.

Among the novelties there is precisely the possibility of getting help writing an email even from your smartphone, of getting help from the AI ​​within Presentations to create slides more easily, in Sheets to manage figures and calculations more easily, to create unique and personalized backgrounds for meetings and video calls in Meetto get help writing a text in Documentssomehow overcoming the blank page anxiety.

All these features are already you can experience by signing up for Workspace Labs to try them.



