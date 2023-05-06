In June 2021 I put my mini solar system into operation. Since then, the balcony power plant has been producing energy that I use directly in my apartment and therefore do not have to pay for. I’ll tell you now how much energy I’ve produced in 23 months, used it myself and really saved money.

Mini solar system: almost 2 years balcony power plant

A plug-in mini solar system is an easy way to produce your own energy that you use directly. If you produce more, you will not be compensated for this, as simplified approval applies to such systems. I have summarized what needs to be considered here. But how much energy has my 600-watt system produced in the past 23 months and how much money did I save in the end? Let’s look at the Yield of the last 12 months an.

Since I have a FritzBox, I used the AVM FRITZ!DECT 210 smart outdoor socket (see Amazon) to measure the energy flow. It then looks like this:

April 2023 was a solid month with 55 kWh. (Image source: GIGA)



The individual months at a glance

June 2021: 45 kWh

July 2021: 49 kWh

August 2021: 42 kWh

September 2021: 32 kWh

October 2021: 22 kWh

November 2021: 9 kWh

December 2021: 3 kWh

January 2022: 5 kWh

February 2022: 15 kWh

March 2022: 43 kWh

April 2022: 62 kWh

Oil 2022: 67 kWh

June 2022: 71 kWh

July 2022: 64 kWh

August 2022: 67 kWh

September 2022: 45 kWh

October 2022: 33 kWh

November 2022: 14 kWh

December 2022: 7 kWh

January 2023: 12 kWh

February 2023: 23 kWh

March 2023: 31 kWh

April 2023: 55 kWh

In total: 816 kWh

I have of the 816 kWh that my balcony power plant has produced in the last 23 months effectively consumes 647 kWh. I didn’t use 169 kWh and “given” it to my grid operator. You can use the 2-way electricity meter to see how much energy you have fed into the grid. You don’t get any compensation for this with a mini solar system. Since I have the balcony power plant, I write down the data every month.

I really saved that much money

A kWh cost me 30 cents until 2023, from 2023 it will be 40 cents.

Savings in 2021 and 2022: 167.70 euros

Savings in 2023: 35.20 euros

Overall, the savings so far are 202.90 euros.

My system cost 800 euros. After about seven years, the system would have paid for itself and, with a service life of about 25 years, would continue to produce electricity for another 18 years free of charge. In the meantime, however, balcony power plants are much cheaper:

What you need to know about balcony power plants:

Important details about my solar system

From June 2021 to March 2022, my solar system was on the ground and was often in the shade. Since I hung up the solar panels, the yield has been much better since April 2022. From October to February, the sun does not shine enough to produce much energy. Nevertheless, in January 2023 I noticed that the yield had increased significantly from 5 to 12 kWh, even though the sun was low in the sky and there was a large tree in my way, whose shadow fell on the solar panels from around 3 p.m. So if you don’t have any shadows, you can make even better use of the hours of sunshine.

This is the most important lesson for me: It is extremely important to align the balcony power station properly. The more sun you capture and then actually use the energy, the more worthwhile such a system is. But even if the conditions are not as ideal as mine, a plug-in mini solar system is worthwhile. You just have to have the (right) place for it.

