Home » I used AI to become Clooney, Beckham and Mario Draghi: the real-time deepfake
Technology

I used AI to become Clooney, Beckham and Mario Draghi: the real-time deepfake

by admin
I used AI to become Clooney, Beckham and Mario Draghi: the real-time deepfake

Fal.ai (reachable at www.fal.ai/camera) is a web interface that allows you to generate deepfakes in real time, thanks to artificial intelligence, starting from the face framed by the computer camera.

Simply write – in the large bar above the video box – the name of a public figure whose role you want to take on and then click on “Turn On”. The desired celebrity, athlete or politician will appear on the right: it will follow the movements of the original face and replicate most of his expressions.

Tools like Fal.ai, which for now appear like a simple game, actually demonstrate how simple it will be to take on someone else’s appearance in the future. And to do it in real time. Think, for example, about the impact such technology could have on video calls. Identity theft – currently – is a problem that mainly affects celebrities. Because they are the ones about which artificial intelligence has the most data. But the risk is that in the future even ordinary people could be victims of a deepfake, that is, a fake video or image in which someone is doing something that they have not actually done.

by Pier Luigi Pisa

See also  In order to pursue the consistency of performance, Valve confirmed that Steam Deck will not launch a minor facelift upgrade version similar to PS4 Pro

You may also like

revenues, net profit and Ebitda are still growing

you can finally publish states

Smash Bros creator: “I’m still making games” –...

Hisense Smart Mini C1: a 4K laser projector…

How to activate the artificial intelligence button in...

Over the next three years, over a billion...

ASRock motherboards are the first to support Windows...

NASA already has a date for its return...

Artificial intelligence, OpenAI towards 100 billion dollars. It’s...

2023 Game of the Year: Best Analogy/Strategy Game...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy