I used AI to become Clooney, Beckham and Mario Draghi: the real-time deepfake

Fal.ai (reachable at www.fal.ai/camera) is a web interface that allows you to generate deepfakes in real time, thanks to artificial intelligence, starting from the face framed by the computer camera.

Simply write – in the large bar above the video box – the name of a public figure whose role you want to take on and then click on “Turn On”. The desired celebrity, athlete or politician will appear on the right: it will follow the movements of the original face and replicate most of his expressions.

Tools like Fal.ai, which for now appear like a simple game, actually demonstrate how simple it will be to take on someone else’s appearance in the future. And to do it in real time. Think, for example, about the impact such technology could have on video calls. Identity theft – currently – is a problem that mainly affects celebrities. Because they are the ones about which artificial intelligence has the most data. But the risk is that in the future even ordinary people could be victims of a deepfake, that is, a fake video or image in which someone is doing something that they have not actually done.

by Pier Luigi Pisa

Share this: Facebook

X

