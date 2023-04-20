Home » “I used to teach a computer the difference between planes and cars. Now I work on life-saving AI”
“I used to teach a computer the difference between planes and cars. Now I work on life-saving AI”

Walter Riviera, AI Center of Excellence Specialist for Intel in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, sheds light on a crucial point concerning AI and medicine: sharing data while respecting privacy. And he explains what Federated Learning is, which will help doctors make better decisions to treat, and in some cases save, their patients.

ItalianA is the Italian Tech web series that tells how artificial intelligence works through the monologues of Italy’s leading AI experts.

edited by Pier Luigi Pisa

