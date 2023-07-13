I Wanna Bangkok Unveils Eye-Catching ‘Hulkfoot’ and ‘Bigfoot’ High-Heeled Sandals

I Wanna Bangkok Launches Eye-Catching “Hulkfoot” and “Bigfoot” High-Heeled Sandals

Thai street brand I Wanna Bangkok, known for its non-mainstream styles and creative designs, has once again captured the attention of young people with their latest shoe release. The brand, which started as an art project and has now gained popularity among the subculture market, has introduced a new line of high-heeled sandals named “Hulkfoot” and “Bigfoot.”

Taking inspiration from the Hulk and the legendary creature Bigfoot, I Wanna Bangkok has combined their rough and powerful foot features with an elegant and stylish cat heel design. The result is a unique and eye-catching shoe style that has caused a stir on social media and generated discussions within the fashion community.

Following in the footsteps of brands like AVAVAV, MSCHF, and JW Anderson, who have been pushing the boundaries of footwear design, I Wanna Bangkok aims to cater to the growing demand for unconventional and imaginative fashion choices. The brand is constantly evolving and exploring new trends to stay relevant in the industry.

The Hulkfoot Heels and Bigfoot Heels are currently available for pre-sale on the brand’s website. The shoes come in neutral sizes ranging from EU 35 to 46 and are priced at 4,900 baht per pair. Fashion enthusiasts and fans of I Wanna Bangkok can now get their hands on these unique and statement-making sandals.

To stay updated with the latest trends and offers, readers are encouraged to subscribe to the Hypebeast newsletter. Additionally, they can follow the brand’s social media accounts for more updates and information.

In a world where individuality and self-expression are highly valued, I Wanna Bangkok’s Hulkfoot and Bigfoot high-heeled sandals offer an exciting and daring choice for fashion-forward individuals looking to make a statement with their footwear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

