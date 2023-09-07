“I Want to be the Strongest Shadow Man!” Season 2 Set to Release: New Cast Members and Opening Theme Announced

“I Want to Be the Strongest of the Shadows!” Second Season of the Anime Adaptation to Begin Airing on October 4th
The highly anticipated second season of the TV anime adaptation of Daisuke Aizawa’s novel, “I Want to Be the Strongest of the Shadows!” (阴の実力者になりたくて!) is set to start broadcasting on October 4th.
The official release of the latest seiyuu (voice actors) list reveals that Hayami Saori will be voicing the character “Queen of Blood” Elizabeth, while Ito Miku will be voicing “Victoria” 559. The opening theme, titled “
The plot of the first season revolves around the protagonist, Sid, who yearns to become a “strong man of the shadow” – someone who conceals their true power and secretly intervenes in stories to demonstrate their strength. Sid is determined to defeat the delusional enemy group known as the “Dark Order” and showcase his abilities while keeping his true identity hidden.
However, things take an unexpected turn when the girls who become his subordinates misunderstand him, and Sid unknowingly becomes a true “powerful shadow.” Together with a group known as the “Garden of Shadows,” Sid aims to eradicate darkness from the world.
“I Want to Be the Strongest of the Shadows!” is originally serialized on the creation platform “Let’s Become a Novelist!” since January 2018. In November of the same year, Kadokawa released the physical book version, featuring illustrations by Dongxi.
Animation Production List for “I Want to Be the Strongest of the Shadows!”
Director: Kazuya Nakanishi
Script Coordinator: Kanichi Kato
Corner Color Design: Makoto Iino
Art Supervisor: Li Fanshan
Color Design: Naoto Tanaka, Junko Okazaki
Property Designer: Daichi Kitahara
Director of Photography: Hirokatake
3DCG Supervisor: Toshiro Hamamura
Editing: Kentaro Tsubone
Music: Kenichiro Suehiro
Music Production: KADOKAWA
Sound Director: Hitoshi Aketagawa
Acoustic Production: Magic Capsule
Animation Producer: Hiroshi Nakamura
Animation Production: Nexus
Production: Shadow Garden