“I Want to be the Strongest Shadow Man!” Season 2 Set to Release: New Cast Members and Opening Theme Announced

“I Want to Be the Strongest of the Shadows!” Second Season of the Anime Adaptation to Begin Airing on October 4th

The highly anticipated second season of the TV anime adaptation of Daisuke Aizawa’s novel, “I Want to Be the Strongest of the Shadows!” (阴の実力者になりたくて!) is set to start broadcasting on October 4th.

The official release of the latest seiyuu (voice actors) list reveals that Hayami Saori will be voicing the character “Queen of Blood” Elizabeth, while Ito Miku will be voicing “Victoria” 559. The opening theme, titled “,” will be performed by OxT.

The plot of the first season revolves around the protagonist, Sid, who yearns to become a “strong man of the shadow” – someone who conceals their true power and secretly intervenes in stories to demonstrate their strength. Sid is determined to defeat the delusional enemy group known as the “Dark Order” and showcase his abilities while keeping his true identity hidden.

However, things take an unexpected turn when the girls who become his subordinates misunderstand him, and Sid unknowingly becomes a true “powerful shadow.” Together with a group known as the “Garden of Shadows,” Sid aims to eradicate darkness from the world.

“I Want to Be the Strongest of the Shadows!” is originally serialized on the creation platform “Let’s Become a Novelist!” since January 2018. In November of the same year, Kadokawa released the physical book version, featuring illustrations by Dongxi.

Animation Production List for “I Want to Be the Strongest of the Shadows!”

Director: Kazuya Nakanishi

Script Coordinator: Kanichi Kato

Corner Color Design: Makoto Iino

Art Supervisor: Li Fanshan

Color Design: Naoto Tanaka, Junko Okazaki

Property Designer: Daichi Kitahara

Director of Photography: Hirokatake

3DCG Supervisor: Toshiro Hamamura

Editing: Kentaro Tsubone

Music: Kenichiro Suehiro

Music Production: KADOKAWA

Sound Director: Hitoshi Aketagawa

Acoustic Production: Magic Capsule

Animation Producer: Hiroshi Nakamura

Animation Production: Nexus

Production: Shadow Garden

