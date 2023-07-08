IBM InfoSphere Information Server at risk: New IT vulnerability warning

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for IBM InfoSphere Information Server. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for IBM InfoSphere Information Server on July 7th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product IBM InfoSphere Information Server are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin (Stand: 06.07.2023).

Security Advisory for IBM InfoSphere Information Server – Risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,3

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.1.

IBM InfoSphere Information Server Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

IBM InfoSphere Information Server is a software platform for integrating heterogeneous data.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM InfoSphere Information Server to disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-32681.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

IBM InfoSphere Information Server 11.7 (cpe:/a:ibm:infosphere_information_server)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2023-07-06 (07.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM InfoSphere Information Server. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/07/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

