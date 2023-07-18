IBM InfoSphere Information Server: IT security warning about a new bug

There is a current IT security warning for IBM InfoSphere Information Server. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM InfoSphere Information Server on July 17th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product IBM InfoSphere Information Server are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin: 6988677 (Status: 07/16/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for IBM InfoSphere Information Server – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.1.

IBM InfoSphere Information Server Bug: Summary of reported vulnerabilities

IBM InfoSphere Information Server is a software platform for integrating heterogeneous data.

A remote, anonymous, authenticated, or local attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in IBM InfoSphere Information Server to execute arbitrary code, bypass security protections, or cause a denial of service condition.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-2861, CVE-2023-20861, CVE-2023-20860, CVE-2023-1370, CVE-2023-1108, CVE-2022-4492, CVE-2022-41854, CVE-2022-38752, CVE-2022-38751, CVE-2022-38750, CVE-2022-38749, CVE-2022-25857, CVE-2022-1471 und CVE-2022-1259 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

IBM InfoSphere Information Server 11.7 (cpe:/a:ibm:infosphere_information_server)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin: 6988677 vom 2023-07-16 (17.07.2023)

For more information, see:

IBM Security Bulletin: 6988679 vom 2023-07-16 (17.07.2023)

For more information, see:

IBM Security Bulletin: 6988683 vom 2023-07-16 (17.07.2023)

For more information, see:

IBM Security Bulletin: 7007051 vom 2023-07-16 (17.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM InfoSphere Information Server. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/17/2023 – Initial version

