IBM InfoSphere Information Server: Warning of a new IT vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for IBM InfoSphere Information Server. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for IBM InfoSphere Information Server on 07/21/2023. The Linux and Windows operating systems and the product IBM InfoSphere Information Server are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin – 7003899 (Stand: 20.07.2023).

Security Advisory for IBM InfoSphere Information Server – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

IBM InfoSphere Information Server Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

IBM InfoSphere Information Server is a software platform for integrating heterogeneous data.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM InfoSphere Information Server to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-20863.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, Windows

Products

IBM InfoSphere Information Server 11.7 (cpe:/a:ibm:infosphere_information_server)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin – 7003899 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM InfoSphere Information Server. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/21/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

