IBM Integration Bus: New IT vulnerability warning

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for IBM Integration Bus. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM Integration Bus on July 5th, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, allowing for an attack. The Linux and Windows operating systems and the IBM Integration Bus product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin: 7009535 (Stand: 04.07.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for IBM Integration Bus – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.9.

IBM Integration Bus Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

IBM Integration Bus is a “lightweight” ESB that enables the integration of SOAP or non-SOAP data sources from different platforms.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit several vulnerabilities in IBM Integration Bus to bypass security protections or cause a denial of service condition.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2020-8908 and CVE-2018-10237 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, Windows

Products

IBM Integration Bus 10.1 – 10.1.0.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:integration_bus)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin: 7009535 vom 2023-07-04 (05.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for IBM Integration Bus. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/05/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

