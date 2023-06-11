IBM Maximo Asset Management at risk: Security Alert! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for IBM Maximo Asset Management. You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM Maximo Asset Management on June 9th, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product IBM Maximo Asset Management are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin (Status: 08.06.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for IBM Maximo Asset Management – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

IBM Maximo Asset Management Bug: Summary of reported vulnerabilities

Maximo Asset Management is an enterprise asset management system that provides comprehensive support for asset, maintenance, resource, and supply chain management needs.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in IBM Maximo Asset Management to perform a cross-site scripting attack or cause a denial of service.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2022-37734 and CVE-2022-36033.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

IBM Maximo Asset Management 7.6.1.3 (cpe:/a:ibm:maximo_asset_management)

IBM Maximo Asset Management 7.6.1.2 (cpe:/a:ibm:maximo_asset_management)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2023-06-08 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/7002307

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/7002311

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM Maximo Asset Management. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/09/2023 – Initial version

