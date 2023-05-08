IBM SAN Volume Controller: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows information disclosure

There is a current IT security warning for IBM SAN Volume Controller. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM SAN Volume Controller on May 8th, 2023. The operating system Appliance and the products IBM SAN Volume Controller, IBM Storwize and IBM FlashSystem are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin: 6838559 (Stand: 07.05.2023).

Security Advisory for IBM SAN Volume Controller – Risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.9.

IBM SAN Volume Controller Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

The IBM SAN Volume Controller software is delivered with SAN Volume Controller storage engines and is used to control and manage IBM SANs. It offers a web interface for administration.IBM Storwize is a virtualized storage system for virtualized server environments.IBM FlashSystem is an IBM Storage enterprise system that stores data on flash memory

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM SAN Volume Controller, IBM Storwize and IBM FlashSystem to disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-27870 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Appliance

Products

IBM SAN Volume Controller (cpe:/a:ibm:san_volume_controller)

IBM Storwize V5000E (cpe:/a:ibm:storwize)

IBM FlashSystem V9000 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 9500 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 9100 Family (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 9200 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 7300 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 7200 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 5000 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM Storwize V7000 (cpe:/a:ibm:storwize)

IBM Storwize V5000 (cpe:/a:ibm:storwize)

IBM Storwize V5100 (cpe:/a:ibm:storwize)

IBM FlashSystem 5200 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin: 6838559 vom 2023-05-07 (08.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6985697

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM SAN Volume Controller. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/08/2023 – Initial version

