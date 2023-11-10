IBM Security Guardium at risk: IT security warning about new vulnerability

As the BSI currently reports, a vulnerability has been identified for IBM Security Guardium. You can read about which operating systems and products are affected by the security gap here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM Security Guardium on November 9th, 2023. The security vulnerability affects the Linux operating system and the IBM Security Guardium product.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin (Stand: 08.11.2023).

IBM Security Guardium Security Advisory – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The temporal score also takes changes over time in the danger situation into account. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

IBM Security Guardium Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow denial of service

IBM Security Guardium is a data access monitoring and auditing solution.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in IBM Security Guardium to conduct a denial of service attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified by individual serial numbers using the CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) referencing system CVE-2023-3635 and CVE-2023-28118.

Systems affected by the security gap at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

IBM Security Guardium 11.3 (cpe:/a:ibm:security_guardium)

IBM Security Guardium 11.4 (cpe:/a:ibm:security_guardium)

IBM Security Guardium 11.5 (cpe:/a:ibm:security_guardium)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2023-11-08 (09.11.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM Security Guardium. This text will be updated as updates are announced. You can see the changes made using the version history below.

November 9th, 2023 – Initial version

