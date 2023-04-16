IBM Spectrum Scale: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows code execution

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in IBM Spectrum Scale. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM Spectrum Scale on April 14th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the IBM Spectrum Scale product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin 6983769 (Stand: 14.04.2023).

IBM Spectrum Scale Security Advisory – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

IBM Spectrum Scale Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

IBM Spectrum Scale is a solution for managing large amounts of unstructured data.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM Spectrum Scale to run arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2022-45047.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

IBM Spectrum Scale < 5.1.2.9 (cpe:/a:ibm:spectrum_scale)

IBM Spectrum Scale < 5.1.7.0 (cpe:/a:ibm:spectrum_scale)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin 6983769 vom 2023-04-14 (14.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6983769

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM Spectrum Scale. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/14/2023 – Initial version

