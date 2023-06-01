IBM Tivoli Business Service Manager at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows code execution

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in IBM Tivoli Business Service Manager. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM Tivoli Business Service Manager on June 1st, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product IBM Tivoli Business Service Manager are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin (Stand: 31.05.2023).

Security Advisory for IBM Tivoli Business Service Manager – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

IBM Tivoli Business Service Manager Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

IBM Tivoli Business Service Manager provides companies, public institutions and service providers with detailed insights into services and processes via target group-specific, real-time oriented dashboards.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM Tivoli Business Service Manager to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2021-23450.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

IBM Tivoli Business Service Manager 6.2.0 (cpe:/a:ibm:tivoli_business_service_manager)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6999661

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM Tivoli Business Service Manager. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/01/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

