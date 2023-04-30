IBM WebSphere Application Server: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

There is an IT Security Alert for IBM WebSphere Application Server. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 28th, 2023 to a vulnerability for IBM WebSphere Application Server that became known on April 4th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products IBM Business Automation Workflow, IBM WebSphere Application Server, IBM Security Guardium and IBM Tivoli Netcool/OMNIbus are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin 6987031 (Status: 04/28/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for IBM WebSphere Application Server – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.3.

IBM WebSphere Application Server Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

IBM WebSphere Application Server is a J2EE application server.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in IBM WebSphere Application Server to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-21830 and CVE-2022-21426 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

IBM Business Automation Workflow 21.0.2 (cpe:/a:ibm:business_automation_workflow)

IBM Business Automation Workflow 21.0.3 (cpe:/a:ibm:business_automation_workflow)

IBM Business Automation Workflow 22.0.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:business_automation_workflow)

IBM Business Automation Workflow 18.0.0.0 (cpe:/a:ibm:business_automation_workflow)

IBM Business Automation Workflow 18.0.0.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:business_automation_workflow)

IBM Business Automation Workflow 18.0.0.2 (cpe:/a:ibm:business_automation_workflow)

IBM Business Automation Workflow 19.0.0.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:business_automation_workflow)

IBM Business Automation Workflow 19.0.0.2 (cpe:/a:ibm:business_automation_workflow)

IBM Business Automation Workflow 19.0.0.3 (cpe:/a:ibm:business_automation_workflow)

IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5 (cpe:/a:ibm:websphere_application_server)

IBM WebSphere Application Server 9.0 (cpe:/a:ibm:websphere_application_server)

IBM Business Automation Workflow 20.0.0.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:business_automation_workflow)

IBM Business Automation Workflow 20.0.0.2 (cpe:/a:ibm:business_automation_workflow)

IBM WebSphere Application Server liberty (cpe:/a:ibm:websphere_application_server)

IBM Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager 4.1.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:security_guardium)

IBM Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager 4.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:security_guardium)

IBM Tivoli Netcool/OMNIbus 8.1.0 (cpe:/a:ibm:tivoli_netcool%2fomnibus)

IBM Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager 4.2 (cpe:/a:ibm:security_guardium)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin 6987031 vom 2023-04-28 (28.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6987031

IBM Security Bulletin 6983492 vom 2023-04-13 (14.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6983492

IBM Security Bulletin 6983454 vom 2023-04-13 (13.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6983454

IBM Security Bulletin: 6980375 vom 2023-04-03 (04.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6980375

Version history of this security alert

This is the 4th version of this IT Security Advisory for IBM WebSphere Application Server. This text will be updated as further updates are announced. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/04/2023 – Initial version

04/13/2023 – Added new updates from IBM

04/14/2023 – Added new updates from IBM

04/28/2023 – Added new updates from IBM

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

