IC as powerful as an RTX 4070?

If the performance of Ryzen 7000 laptops looks astounding, wait a second because the Ryzen 8000 could exceed all imaginations with superior performance and a new architecture.

Talking about it was the usual Moore’s Law is Dead, reliable youtuber specialized in the analysis of leaks and rumors about next-gen hardware. The leaks, in this case, are among other things the first and probably the largest on the subject in question.

Let’s talk then of Zen5 and AMD Strix, the new generation APU still shrouded in mystery. Strix Point is expected to have 12 cores, while the high-end Strix Halo APU would have 16.

At their side, the particular iGPUs with architecture “midgen” RDNA3.5 con 16 CU per Strix Point (4 more than its predecessor) and 40 CUs for Strix Halo, a huge upgrade for this segment.

The latter APU is portrayed as a very high-end processor, with performances that aim to surpass even the best performing Apple M and its launch should take place in 2024.

Furthermore, we would be faced with a gaming and work laptop processor that does not require discrete GPUs, as the integrated graphics should reach the performance levels of an RTX 4070 Max-Q, while the other configurations should align in terms of performance with the RTX 3050, RTX 4050 and RTX 4060, therefore even the lowest tiers should allow you to play comfortably at high quality without the need for discrete graphics.

In the latest wave of leaks there was also room for Fire Range, successor of the Dragon Range which aims to offer a CPU with desktop performance in notebooks. The new generation CPU should have 16 cores and will also arrive in 2024 together with Strix Halo, while presenting a step backwards on the graphics side. In fact, previous rumors spoke of the possibility of seeing this CPU alongside an RDNA3 iGPU, while the latest information speaks of RDNA2therefore a graphics adapter presumably designed only to offer a shoulder in situations of very high efficiency.

In short, a lot of irons in the fire as usual. We suggest you retrieve the video at the bottom but we also remind you that recently there has been talk of new Ryzen in 2023, a leak later denied by the author himself, the partner company Gigabyte.