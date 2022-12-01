iCabbi, the Mobilize company that manages over 100,000 taxis worldwide, has just crossed an important threshold, with more than a billion rides booked through the platform since it was created in 2009. A symbol of how digitization can shake up the entire mobility sector. It is no coincidence that today, around 100,000 vehicles, belonging to over 800 taxi fleets, are connected to the iCabbi fleet management platform in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Australia and Finland. And other European markets will complete the offer starting from 2023 because in fact we are only at the beginning of the digital revolution for mobility.

Let’s not forget among other things that these numbers are even more important because in recent years the taxi business has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Of course, today bookings made with individual companies reach 90%, compared to pre-pandemic levels, but the blow has been very hard.

Mobility Here comes Helbiz Taxi which integrates its app with the Wetaxi service November 10, 2022



But why is this fleet management solution for optimizing taxi booking considered revolutionary? It all boils down to the fact that iCabbi offered for the first time a fully cloud-based vehicle fleet management solution and a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. The end-to-end platform manages taxi rides from A to Z including: internal management system, state-of-the-art passenger app, driver app, business solution, telephone with interactive voice response system (IVR – Interactive Voice Response), payment solution, open API and a value-added partner marketplace.

Mobility See also Team Ninja will bring open-world samurai game to PS5 in 2024 - Rise of the Ronin Giugiaro strikes again: here is his taxi of the future by Vincenzo Borgomeo

September 29, 2022



In practice, the automated fleet management technology exploits the operators’ knowledge to derive rules that allow supply and demand to meet intelligently. So with one click you call a taxi, you change the settings in real time.

“Customers – they explain to iCabbi – can thus quickly and easily adapt to booking trends, changing or adding new areas in which to offer the service and reviewing rates. The solution handles all back-end, administrative tasks and fleet billing. The system can be configured to meet all the specific needs of the operators. Since the solution is entirely cloud-based, customers easily access and manage their fleet, no matter where they are, with a simple internet connection. Our other innovation – they conclude at iCabbi – is the change it introduces in the relationship between supplier and customer. Earlier this year, iCabbi launched the Taxi Alliance, a first-of-its-kind joint venture between a technology provider and its customers – independent taxi and chauffeur-driven fleets in the UK and Ireland. Over 500 companies have joined the Taxi Alliance, for a total of over 39,000 vehicles”.

ITW/4 speakers “In 30 years we will no longer own cars.” Sergio Savaresi’s prediction by Eleonora Chioda

August 20, 2022



In short, the ultimate goal of the Taxi Alliance is to help fleet managers act in concert, as a national movement, to defend and make their businesses flourish. This is particularly important at a time when cities are reducing the number of private and internally heated cars authorized to circulate in the city center and when citizens need to be able to count on easily accessible mobility solutions. For this reason, iCabbi, today a Mobilize company, in fact the fourth brand of the Renault Group, offers flexible mobility, energy and data services to meet the new needs of individuals, companies, cities and territories. “In addition to providing the best possible program designed for taxi fleets and rental with driver operators – they explain in Paris – thanks to an innovative booking system, we are also at the forefront in creating specific all-in-one offers for fleets, taxi drivers and rental service managers, through Mobilize Driver Solutions. This offer, already available in Paris and Madrid, places a complete solution at the disposal of professional operators, which includes a 100% electric sedan, the Mobilize Limo, as well as other services that perfectly meet their professional needs”.