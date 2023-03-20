As the BSI reports, the IT security warning, which concerns an existing vulnerability for Icinga, has received an update. You can read a description of the security gaps including the latest updates and information on the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on March 20th, 2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for Icinga that became known on March 9th, 2022. The Linux operating system and the products Gentoo Linux and Open Source Icinga are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Exploit CVE-2022-24716 (Status: 03/19/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for Icinga – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.5.

Icinga Bug: Description of the attack

Icega is a monitoring system.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Icinga to disclose information and execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2022-24714, CVE-2022-24715 und CVE-2022-24716.

Systems affected by the Icinga vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Gentoo Linux (cpe:/o:gentoo:linux)

Open Source Icinga icingaweb2 < 2.8.6 (cpe:/a:icinga:icinga)

Open Source Icinga icingaweb2 < 2.8.6 (cpe:/a:icinga:icinga)

Open Source Icinga icingaweb2 < 2.9.6 (cpe:/a:icinga:icinga)

Open Source Icinga icingaweb2 < 2.10 (cpe:/a:icinga:icinga)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Exploit CVE-2022-24716 vom 2023-03-19 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/JacobEbben/CVE-2022-24716

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA-202208-05 vom 2022-08-09 (10.08.2022)

For more information, see: https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/202208-05

Icinga Security Advisory vom 2022-03-08 (09.03.2022)

For more information, see: https://github.com/Icinga/icingaweb2/security/advisories/GHSA-5p3f-rh28-8frw

Icinga Security Advisory vom 2022-03-08 (09.03.2022)

For more information, see: https://github.com/Icinga/icingaweb2/security/advisories/GHSA-v9mv-h52f-7g63

Icinga Security Advisory vom 2022-03-08 (09.03.2022)

For more information, see: https://github.com/Icinga/icingaweb2/security/advisories/GHSA-qcmg-vr56-x9wf

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for Icinga. This text will be updated as further updates are announced. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/09/2022 – Initial version

08/10/2022 – Added new updates of Gentoo

2023-03-20 – Added exploit for CVE-2022-24716

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de