Recently, some netizens shared that there is a strange situation in the Apple iCloud Windows version. I wonder if you have encountered it? For example, the iCloud Windows version is surprised that there are unknown photos, and after using the iPhone to shoot a video and synchronize it with the iCloud Windows version, the video will show black screens and scanning lines.

Some netizens found that if they shoot videos with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, and then synchronize them with iCloud Windows version, the video will have a black screen and scanning lines, so they cannot be watched. The situation of another netizen using the iCloud Windows version is even more serious. When trying to shoot a video with the iPhone 14 Pro Max and sync it with the iCloud Windows version, the video will not only show black screens and scan lines, but even unknown photos will be inserted into the video , such as other people’s family photos, football games and unknown random photos, etc., so I am worried about related phenomena and don’t think it is safe to use iCloud.

It is unclear whether the unknown photos are from other iCloud users, but users who have encountered the same situation have reported the problem to Apple. It is said that if the operating system used by the computer is Windows 10 or Windows 11, the above iCloud Windows version vulnerability may appear, and it may only affect iPhones with functions such as HDR and HEVC enabled.

[Related reports]Microsoft Windows 11 Photo App will be upgraded!Sync Apple iCloud photos

[Related report]Cameo CEO iCloud was hacked and lost millions of boring apes and cryptocurrency

[Related reports]Some Pixel Buds Pro have a vulnerability Hey Google has been disabled for no reason

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

Source: MacRumors