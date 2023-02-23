14
The third installment of the web series “Hello, Silicon Valley” is a journey through the symbolic places of Silicon Valley. But not what you expect. Not the most famous garages or pilgrimage destinations. Rather the places lived by the protagonists of the technological revolutions that started from here and changed our world: the places where we meet, the restaurant tables where investors and startuppers make agreements, those frequented in the 60s by the intellectuals of the Beat generation . Most Expensive Mansions in America. Between history, present, future and contradictions of this world.
by Giulia Destefanis
