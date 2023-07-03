ICOS exceeds 100 million euros in turnover

Results

The results achieved during the fiscal year 2022/2023 testify the dedication and commitment of ICOS in providing cutting-edge solutions and high quality services to its customers

of editorial staff

Published on 03 Jul 2023

Share this article

Federico Marini, Managing Director of ICOS

ICOSa value-added distributor of IT infrastructure and security solutions, announces that it closed its business on April 30 fiscal year 2022/2023 recording remarkable results in all key indicators of company performance.

The total turnover of the activities carried out in Italy and Germany in the reference period exceeded threshold of 100 million eurosreaching the figure of 104.7 million euros. This result represents an increase of 16.5% compared to the previous year, confirming the solidity and constant growth of ICOS on the market.

Team growth, new offices and winning partnerships

But that’s not all: the VAD of Ferrara has achieved other significant goals, which contribute to making the year just ended extremely positive. Nationwide, the corporate team grew by 23%, testifying to the expansion and development of the company. At the same time, ICOS inaugurated i new offices in Cernusco sul Naviglio (Milan) and moved its headquarters in Bolzano to new and spacious premises, providing a better working environment for employees.

How to enable high standards of security, encryption and data monitoring?

Datacenter Infrastructure Management

During the same period, the commercial portfolio of ICOS has been enriched by 9 new brands, bringing the total number of brands represented to 40 (+29%). Finally, the process was completed integration with German distributor Brainworks, acquired in 2022, which today is an integral part of ICOS Deutschland GmbH. This synergy has allowed ICOS to address the German-speaking markets even more effectively.

Federico Marini, Managing Director of ICOS, expressed his satisfaction with the remarkable goals achieved, declaring: “I was confident I could confirm the trend already recorded last year, but we know that maintaining success is never easy. Instead, thanks to the extraordinary commitment of all the collaborators and the excellent synergies developed with vendors and partners, we have managed not only to achieve, but in some cases even to exceed the ambitious objectives that we set ourselves at the beginning of the year”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

