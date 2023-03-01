CORSAIR Faith Computer Portfolio

The DOM boy of the poor computer is not poor. This time I received a task to build a CORSAIR family barrel for a friend. The challenge this time is that you can’t use brands other than CORSAIR except the left CPU, MB, and VGA. So. CORSAIR has always been famous for its RGB lighting in computers and surroundings, so this time try to buy CORSAIR products with lights, and demonstrate how to use its own iCUE Murals Lighting lighting effect software, and then synchronize lighting with Nanoleaf and other smart home lamps. The effect is quite good.

CORSAIR Vengeance RGB D5-5600 C36 32GB

▲ Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory

The aluminum alloy radiator of CORSAIR Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory adopts a low-profile design, the surface is anodized, and CORSAIR’s iconic triangular pattern is also printed on it. There is also an ARGB light guide strip on the top, and there are 10 capsules of Capellix in the light strip LED particles support 10-channel ARGB lighting effect control, and users can synchronize lighting effects with other CORSAIR devices through the CORSAIR iCUE kit.

▲ DDR5-5600 CL36-36-36-76 @ 1.25V

The Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory model used this time is “CMH32GX5M2B5600C36K”, the specification is DDR5-5600 CL36-36-36-76 @ 1.25V, it uses SAMSUNG DDR5 chips, and supports XMP 3.0 specification.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO NH 1TB M.2 SSD

▲ MP600 PRO NH 1TB M.2 SSD

CORSAIR MP600 PRO NH M.2 SSD adopts M.2 2280 Form Factor, PCI Express 4.0 x 4 transmission interface, supports NVMe 1.4 transmission specification, the maximum sequential writing speed is 7,000MB/s Read, 5,700MB/s Write, 4K maximum The IOPS is as high as 870,000 Read, 1,100,000 Write, and the highest write volume is 700 TBW.

MP600 PRO NH M.2 SSD adopts PHISON PS5018-E18 main controller, with 3D TLC NAND memory particles, and also has 500GB / 2TB / 4TB / 8TB capacity for users to choose, and provides 5-year warranty.

CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE LCD XT Integrated Water Cooling

▲ iCUE H150i ELITE LCD XT water cooling radiator

CORSAIR H150i ELITE LCD XT all-in-one water-cooling radiator adopts CoolIT water-cooling water pump solution, with iCUE AF120 RGB ELITE fan and 360mm water-cooling radiator, Intel platform supports LGA 1700, 1200, 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 2011, 2011v3, 2066 Socket , AMD platform supports Socket AM5, AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2, FM2+, FM2, FM1, and Socket TR4, sTRX4, SP3 of Ryzen ThreadRipper platform.

▲ ELITE LCD screen water block

CORSAIR H150i ELITE LCD XT adopts a brand new ELITE LCD screen water block. The upper cover of the water block is equipped with a circular 2.1″ LCD display. It uses a 24bit full-color IPS panel with a resolution of 480×480. It supports up to 30FPS and a brightness of up to 600nits. The iCUE software can adjust and display a variety of exclusive CORSAIR belief animations, and can upload pictures, GIF images, etc. to show personal unique belief styles, and can also adjust the speed of water pumps or fans.

▲ COMMANDER CORE controller

A set of COMMANDER CORE controllers are included in the package. The ELITE LCD water-cooled screen, water pump, and water-cooled head lighting effects need to be connected to this controller to start. In addition, up to 6 CORSAIR RGB fans can be connected at the same time, and connected to the USB 2.0 9-pin cable Once on the motherboard, it can be adjusted and controlled using iCUE software.

CORSAIR RM1000x SHIFT Power Supply

▲ RM1000x SHIFT power supply

The CORSAIR RM1000x SHIFT power supply uses 100% all Japanese capacitors, has passed the 80PLUS gold certification, and complies with the ATX 3.0 standard. The fan has also joined the Zero PRM mode. The fan will automatically stop running under low load. The factory provides up to ten years maintenance period.

RM1000x SHIFT adopts full module design, with detachable black ribbon modular cables, providing a total of 1 set of ATX 24pin, 2 sets of EPS 4+4pin, 4 sets of PCIE 6+2pin, 3 sets of PCIe 8pin, 1 set of 12VHPWR 16pin , 8 sets of large 4pin connectors, and 16 sets of SATA connectors are also provided.

The biggest feature of RMx SHIFT series power supplies is that the cable outlet is located on the side instead of the rear of ordinary power supplies. At present, the power compartment of the case may not reserve enough space for the cables of the power supply. Users usually need to remove the power supply first to add or remove cables. However, the new design of CORSAIR can facilitate the connection of cables for users, saving the trouble of removing the power supply. .

CORSAIR iCUE 5000D RGB AIRFLOW Mid-Tower Case

▲ iCUE 5000D RGB AIRFLOW chassis

CORSAIR recently launched the iCUE 5000D RGB AIRFLOW case, adding RGB lighting effects to this popular mid-tower case. Instead of the original 1 front and 1 rear two dull 120mm fans, three AF120 RGB ELITE PWM fans are pre-installed in the front to match the front The large-area ventilation panel ensures sufficient air intake. In addition, the chassis can install up to a total of 12 120mm fans, and the front, top and right sides support a maximum of 360mm water cooling radiators.

▲ Fan controller, RGB controller, iCUE Lighting Node PRO controller (left to right)

Compared with the normal version, the iCUE 5000D RGB AIRFLOW chassis also adds a fan controller, RGB controller and iCUE Lighting Node PRO controller on the back, which is convenient for users to connect devices and use their own iCUE software for adjustment and control.

CORSAIR iCUE LC100 Chassis Light Panel

▲ iCUE LC100 chassis light board

▲ The light panels are connected by magnetic metal posts

The CORSAIR iCUE LC100 chassis light board set includes 9 equilateral triangle RGB light boards, each light board has 9 LED particles built in, the light boards are connected by magnetic attraction, users can build their favorite patterns, and cooperate with iCUE Software control to create personalized lighting visual effects.

Double-sided adhesive tape is pasted on the back of each light board, which is convenient for users to fix the light board in the chassis.

▲ The iCUE Lighting Node PRO controller is included in the package

▲ Lighting effects

How is the CORSAIR belief machine made?

Component list:

Intel Core i9-13900K

ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING WIFI

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 FE

CORSAIR Vengeance RGB DDR5-5600 CL36-36-36-76 @ 1.25V

CORSAIR MP600 PRO NH 1TB

CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE LCD XT

CORSAIR RM1000x SHIFT

CORSAIR iCUE 5000D RGB AIRFLOW

CORSAIR iCUE LC100

▲ Install the processor, memory and SSD first

▲ Install the power supply

Most users may connect all kinds of cables before installing the power supply when assembling. However, since the cable outlet of the RMx SHIFT series power supplies is located on the side, users can install the power supply first and then connect the wires, and it is convenient for users to adjust Traces.

▲ Install the motherboard into the chassis

▲ Install the integrated water-cooled radiator

▲ Install the display card and chassis light board

Finished goods

CORSAIR iCUE Murals Lighting lighting effects software

CORSAIR has recently updated its iCUE lighting effect control software and added the Murals Lighting function to provide users with an intuitive and interactive interface, which is convenient for users to customize the RGB lighting effects of CORSAIR peripheral products. In addition to selecting the preset effects in the software, users can also upload any images, GIFs or videos to Murals to create a personalized lighting environment.

Murals also supports smart lighting systems such as Philips Hue and Nanoleaf. Users can control and synchronize products of these brands through Murals, such as smart light bulbs, wall panels, etc., so that the RGB lighting effects on the computer host can extend to the entire room, providing dazzling lighting. lighting effects.

This time, the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Starter Kit (9 Panels) will be used as a demonstration. First, select “Integrations” in the iCue setting interface, then enable the corresponding brand options, and then start to select and configure the smart lamps that the user wants to connect. Note that Nanoleaf smart lights need to be pre-configured in their own App, and the host computer and phone must be connected to the same 2.4Ghz network, so that iCue can detect and connect to the smart lights.

▲ Follow the instructions to complete the connection

▲ After the connection is successful, you will see the smart lamp in the interface

Demonstration of lighting effects:

This time, the preset “Abstract” effect in Murals is used as a demonstration. You can see that the Nanoleaf Shapes smart light panel on the rear wall has successfully synchronized the lighting effects with the host. Users can also use their creativity to create their own lighting environment.

Editor’s comment:

The first feeling after building: so beautiful! A series of products launched by CORSAIR can easily achieve the effect of lighting synchronization with the iCUE software, and with the newly launched Murals Lighting function, the lighting can have more changes. The interactive interface is also very easy to use, and users can also customize their favorite The Murals background, plus support for Nanoleaf, Philips Hue and other big brand smart lamps to synchronize lights, is suitable for users who want to fill their personal space with RGB lights.