id Software appears to be working on a game with vehicles – Gamereactor

Texas-based developer id Software is primarily known for graphics-heavy action games like Wolfenstein, Doom, and Quake — not necessarily games that include lots of vehicles. They’ve also done Rage, though, which is more or less built with vehicles as an integral part of the gameplay.

While it’s unknown what the studio is currently working on, many seem to think it will be some sort of continuation to Doom Eternal, which launches in 2020. While that’s still a possibility, the new job listing makes us think it’s more likely that the studio is returning to the Rage franchise or is working on something entirely new.

More specifically, id Software is currently seeking aSenior Weapon/Prop Artisthe will help them“For an industry-leading weapon, vehicle the prop sets the visual standard”.Of course, it’s unclear exactly how much of a role these vehicles will play in id Software’s next title, but since they require“lead the industry”we believe it could be something that stands out.