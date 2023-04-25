IDA adheres to the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact

IDA adheres to Climate Neutral Data Center Pactthe Compact for Data Center Climate Neutrality and proclaims the industry’s commitment to the Sustainable Development.

A few months after its foundation, IDA, the Italian association of data center builders and operators, achieved a first important result in terms of

environmental responsibility by signing the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact.

The pact was born in the wake of the enthusiasm for the Green Deal with the aim of reducing carbon dioxide emissions in a sector such as that of data centers, today more than ever called upon to guarantee the digitization ofthe country in a sustainable key.

It is a self-regulation initiative that involves more than a hundred companies active in the field Cloud e data center in Europa to make their activities carbon neutral by 2030, 20 years ahead of the Green Deal roadmap which has set itself a target of 2050.

There are five pillars of the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact:

Demonstrate energy efficiency with measurable goals.

An independent auditor will certify the metrics to be achieved by 2025 and 2030. Each data center operator that has signed up to the pact will make every effort to meet the expected metrics.

By December 31, 2030, the electricity demand of each data center must be

satisfied solely through renewable energy, or produced without carbon emissions.

Full-capacity data centers will need to meet high standards for water conservation, demonstrating Water Usage Effectiveness.

By 2025, data center operators will need to evaluate 100% reuse, repair or recycling of their server equipment.

The heat produced by data centers is a truly precious resource in terms of energy savings. Data center operators will be called upon to design new interconnections between data centers and heat user systems, so as to best reuse the thermal energy produced.

Climate Neutral Data Center Pact

The objectives, measurable for 2025 and 2030, which the self-regulatory initiative has set itself are particularly ambitious as a testament to how determined the data center industry is to proactively lead the transition to a green economy. The progress achieved following the Pact will be monitored twice a year by the European Commission which, using the words of the Executive Vice-President for the Green Deal Frans Timmermansdefines the initiative as ‘a kind of promise that the protagonists of the data industry have made to society, a first step towards achieving a smarter and more sustainable future.’

In this context, IDA’s adhesion to the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact is inserted which, with this official act, undertakes to raise awareness of all its associates, as well as the most important companies in the sector, so that they align with what is established in the pact .