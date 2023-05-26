Ideal power station to take with you, with a fair price! Testing the EBL MP500 500W power station

The manufacturer EBL is known to us primarily because of its good AA and AAA batteries. However, EBL now also offers power stations, actually three models. We want to take a look at the middle model, the EBL MP500, in this test.

The MP500 is said to offer a capacity of 519.4Wh and an output power of up to 500W. This at a price of less than 500€.

Sounds good at first! But how does it look in practice? Is the EBL MP500 500W power station also a good model? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to EBL for making the power station available for this test.

Die EBL MP500 500W Powerstation im Test

With the MP500, EBL tends towards a more functional design. The power station looks more like a “tool” built.

So we have a black and orange case with many grooves and corrugations. It also has a fold-out carrying handle on the top. Although the case and the handle are not overly filigree, they both appear pleasingly stable.

The connections and a small display are located on the front of the power station. There is nothing interesting on the sides or the back, except for the vents for the integrated fan.

On the top, below the carrying handle, there is a wireless charging pad.

The power station comes with a suitable power supply unit, car charging adapter and an adapter for connecting normal solar panels.

Connections of the MP500

The connections of the power station are all on the front. Here we find:

1x socket 500W constant power, 1038W peak power

3x USB A – 18W Quick Charge

1x USB C – 60W Power Delivery

2x DC outputs with 14V/8A

1x car “cigarette lighter” 14V/8A

This selection of connections is very good for a power station of this class! Somewhat unusual are the DC outputs which “only” have up to 8A of power. In practice, however, this is more than sufficient for cool boxes or the like.

In addition to these connections, we also have two DC inputs:

DC 7909 connector, 12-26V 105W max

Anderson connection, 12-26V 105W max

Mit Display

Of course, the EBL MP500 also has a small display. This shows you the usual basic information.

Akkustand in %

Which connections are active

Input power in watts

Output power in watts

The display is therefore “sufficient”. It tells you what you need to know, no more, no less.

Who tested breaking.org Powerstations?

I tested dozens of power stations for breaking.org. In addition to the first visual and haptic inspection and assessment, testing the capacity in particular takes a lot of time.

Here I charge the power station either via the enclosed power pack or via the car power pack. This mostly on a small off-grid solar system in the breaking office to save a little energy.

Then I discharge the power station via the various ports and connections, charge it again, etc. I measure the energy (in Wh) that I can draw from the power station before it switches off. I repeat these measurements at different power levels, at AC and DC ports, etc.

During the test, a power station is made between 5 and 15 cycles. ????

The UNI-T UT230B-EU is used as a measuring device for the AC measurements, as is the ATORCH AC3680W. For the DC measurements I use the ATORCH DLB-600W 200V 40A DC electronic load and other measuring devices such as the Power-Z KM003C or the ATORCH AT24.

At the same time, I test whether the various connections can also meet their performance values. I also log charging times and the energy required for charging between the individual discharging processes so that I can later calculate the charging efficiency.

This is followed by a practical test, as well as a test of the “UPS” properties.

The capacity of the EBL MP500

EBL advertises the MP500 with a capacity of 519.4Wh. Here’s what I measured:

Wh % of HA USB C 60W 513.38 99% DC 12V/4A 489.39 94% DC 12V/6A 476.87 92% AC 200W 435 84%

In the best case, excitingly via USB C, I came up with a capacity of 513.38Wh, which corresponds to a whopping 99% of the manufacturer’s specification.

This is excellent value! Even in the worst case, when discharging with 200W via the socket, I was still able to achieve a remarkable 435 Wh. This results in 84% of the manufacturer’s specification.

These are really good values ​​for a power station! Most models manage a maximum of +- 80-85% of the manufacturer’s specification. 99% at the maximum is very rarely seen.

12V voltage stabilized

With many power stations, the 12V DC outputs are simply looped through to the battery cells. Accordingly, the voltage of these fluctuates depending on the charge level of the battery.

However, this is not the case with the MP500. Here the DC outputs are “fixed” to 12.xV under load.

Very good!

Der USB C Port

A powerful USB-C port on power stations is very important to me. This not only allows you to charge smartphones quickly, but also to charge notebooks directly!

With 60W, the USB-C port is also powerful enough for most notebooks. In my test, it also worked wonderfully with the MacBook Pro 13 M1.

The port also supports PPS with 3.3-21V at 3A. This means that it is also properly optimized for Samsung smartphones.

Only conditionally as a UPS

The EBL MP500 is not or only conditionally recommended as a UPS. Simultaneous charging/discharging is of course possible. For example, if you have connected a solar panel to the power station, you can of course use the outputs at the same time.

However, I would not recommend the MP500 as a UPS. Why?

The included power supply has “only” 100W. Accordingly, you can load the power station with a maximum of +- 60-80W, otherwise it will discharge. The Powerstation shows an interesting “behaviour”. This always discharges to around 95% before charging starts again. In the long run, this will probably lead to slightly higher wear.

To a certain extent, use as a UPS would be possible. Here I was able to measure an efficiency in the range of 74% to 77%.

However, apart from the use as a temporary solar buffer storage, for example when camping, I would practically not use the MP500 as a “UPS”.

Charging time of the power station

You can charge the power station in three ways.

Via the included charger with up to 100W (25V/4A)

Via solar panels 12-26V/ 6A 105W max

Via a cigarette lighter with a maximum of approx. 12V/6A

A maximum output of 4A is specified for the inputs on the underside of the power station. On its website, however, EBL speaks of 5.5-6A. It’s a bit strange that there are different information here.

In practice it is 5.5A according to my test. For example, if you charge the power station on a 12V charger (car) then it charges with 12V * 5.5A = 66W.

This is a certain limitation when loading and restricts the loading speed somewhat in practice. The included charger circumvents this somewhat with the power of 25V/4A, because +- 100W is the maximum charging speed of the power station, also via solar.

Yes, of course, the power station can also be charged via solar, here you can use solar panels with 12-26V, so practically probably 12V or 18V panels. Thanks to the appropriate adapter cable, you can also use any solar panels here.

On the AC power pack that is included, the MP500 needs about 5:30 hours for a full charge. Not extremely fast, but ok.

efficiency

Finally, let’s talk about the efficiency of charging the power station, i.e. the ratio between the energy that you can later take from the power station compared to the energy that the power station needs for charging.

When charging via the power pack, the power station required approx. 624Wh of energy for a 0% to 100% charge.

This results in a Charging efficiency of 82% in the best case and 70% in the worst case. This isn’t bad at all!

Especially since this will be about 10% better with DC charging.

Conclusion on the EBL MP500

The EBL MP500 could be one of the most attractive “entry level” power stations on the market today! Especially depending on the price you pay for them, because there are always discounts etc.

The “normal” price of €499 is reasonable for the performance, but I’ve seen these for under €400, which is a very good deal! For example, as I write this article, there is a 25% coupon on Amazon, bringing the price down to €3xx, which is an outstanding price!

But why is the MP500 so good?

Good connection variety

Unproblematic use in practice

Pretty compact

Complies with the manufacturer’s specification to 99%

For me the biggest plus is the capacity. According to the manufacturer, we have 519.4Wh. In the best case, I was able to measure a whopping 513.38Wh, which corresponds to 99% of the manufacturer’s specification, great!

But keep in mind this is not a power station that will keep your house running for long in the event of a power outage. 500Wh is not “extremely” much. This is an optimal capacity if you are looking for a power station for camping or want to operate your notebook in the garden, take a cool box to the sports field, etc.

The EBL MP500 is also wonderfully suited for this thanks to its compact dimensions.

Added to this is the more than solid port equipment. A 500W socket, various DC outputs, 3x USB A ports and a 60W USB C port are pretty ideal. Thanks to the 60W USB C port, you can also charge notebooks directly on the power station without an additional power supply unit.

But what speaks against the EBL MP500?

Maybe the slightly slower loading. In practice, the power station will charge between 70W and 100W. A full charge takes +- 6-7 hours, possibly more. As a result, the power station is not or only partially suitable as a UPS.

In addition, we only have “classic” lithium ion battery cells. But I don’t think that’s a real disadvantage for a power station of this class, especially since the manufacturer advertises a whopping 1000 cycles.

All in all, I really like the EBL MP500, especially if you’re looking for something “portable” for the garden, allotment, sports field or camping trip.